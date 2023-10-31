Sky Sports F1 Podcast: Fernando Alonso to Red Bull 'non-starter' as Craig Slater expects Aston Martin stay

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Craig Slater and F1 content creator Tommo address rumours that Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is considering retiring at the end of this season. You can listen to the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast now. Sky F1's Craig Slater and F1 content creator Tommo address rumours that Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is considering retiring at the end of this season. You can listen to the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast now.

Who will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season?

Sergio Perez currently has that seat but his place appears in jeopardy after a trying season, while former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo is eager to return.

But what about the wildcard option of Fernando Alonso, whose name has entered the rumour mill over the last few days?

Sky Sports F1 reporter Craig Slater is having none of it, saying on the latest Sky Sports F1 Podcast: "Can we get rid of the elephant in the room which is Fernando Alonso potentially going to Red Bull?!

"My understanding is that is a non-starter, it is not going to happen.

"As much as they admire Alonso and what he can do, he is not above Ricciardo, as far as I understand it, as an option to drive for that team next year.

"This is not coming officially from the team but it is not going to happen.

"Some senior and well-placed people have told me that maybe Alonso's management have been doing their due diligence again and assessing whether there are any better options for him next year.

"Perhaps that has been inflated into a 'he is going to take Perez's seat rather than Ricciardo'."

So, if it's not Red Bull, what about retirement?

"Is he so pessimistic about Aston next year that he might not carry on?" Slater added of Alonso, 42.

"The appetite for Aston Martin to carry on with Alonso is still pretty strong and I think it is most likely that he carries on with Aston Martin."

