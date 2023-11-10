Las Vegas GP 2023: When to watch practice, qualifying, Grand Prix and opening ceremony as F1 takes over The Strip

It's finally here! Watch live on Sky Sports as Formula 1 makes its long awaited return to Las Vegas for what promises to be one of the most spectacular sporting events of the year.

After months of wondering what it will be like to see the world's best racing cars on the Las Vegas Strip, the wait is almost over. F1 is returning to Las Vegas for the first time since the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix, with an all-new circuit twisting through some of the city's most famous landmarks set to provide thrilling scenes under the lights.

World champion Max Verstappen arrives in search of a record-extending 18th win of his historic title-winning campaign, but has admitted there are several unknowns going into the penultimate Grand Prix of the season.

Along with the all-new circuit, the expected low evening temperatures in which qualifying and the race will take place are set to create major unpredictability.

Behind Verstappen, Sergio Perez is on the brink of sealing Red Bull's first one-two in the drivers' standings to accompany their constructors' title. Meanwhile, Mercedes are looking to protect a 20-point lead over Ferrari as they seek to claim the significant prize-money boost that will be provided by holding onto second in the constructors' standings.

With an eight-hour time different between Las Vegas and the United Kingdom, the night-time sessions on The Strip will be coming through early in the morning for Sky Sports F1 viewers, providing the perfect breakfast-time entertainment.

In addition to all three practice sessions, qualifying and the race being shown live on Sky Sports, there is the added bonus of the opening ceremony airing on Thursday, with performances from John Legend, will.i.am and Journey.

- Watch the star-studded opening ceremony at 1:45pm on Thursday

- Qualifying begins at 8am on Saturday, with build-up from 7am

- Las Vegas Grand Prix gets under way at 6am on Sunday, with build-up from 4.30am

Drivers' championship top 10 ahead of Las Vegas GP Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 524 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 258 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 226 4) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 198 5) Lando Norris McLaren 195 6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 192 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 170 8) George Russell Mercedes 156 9) Oscar Piastri McLaren 87 10) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 63

Constructors' championship top five ahead of Las Vegas GP Team Points 1) Red Bull 782 2) Mercedes 382 3) Ferrari 362 4) McLaren 282 5) Aston Martin 261

When to watch the Las Vegas GP live only on Sky Sports F1

Thursday November 16

5:30am: Drivers' Press Conference (reshown at 8am and 10:45am)

1:45pm: Las Vegas GP Opening Ceremony

Friday November 17

4am: Las Vegas GP Practice One (session starts at 4.30am)

7:45am: Las Vegas GP Practice Two (session starts at 8am)

9:15am: The F1 Show: Las Vegas

Saturday November 4

4:15am: Las Vegas GP Practice Three (session starts at 4.30am)

7am: Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

8am: Las Vegas GP Qualifying

10am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 5

4:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Las Vegas GP build-up

6am: THE LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

8am: Chequered Flag: Las Vegas GP reaction

9am: Ted's Notebook

