Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen wins thrilling race as Charles Leclerc beats Sergio Perez to second

Max Verstappen overcame a collision and penalty to win a chaotic race as Formula 1's return to Las Vegas resulted in a thrilling contest.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc denied Verstappen's Red Bull team a one-two by overtaking Sergio Perez on the final lap, having cruelly had his chances of victory ruined by the second of two Safety Cars.

Leclerc had been the favourite for victory after establishing an advantage over Verstappen, who was made to serve a five-second penalty at the first round of pit stops for forcing the Ferrari off track when overtaking at the first corner.

However, when Verstappen pitted under the Safety Car, the Dutchman's fresher tyres enabled him to surge back through the field and eventually pass Leclerc with 13 of the 50 laps remaining.

Verstappen, who has already sealed a third-successive drivers' title, claimed a record-extending 18th win of the season and 53rd career victory to move level with Sebastian Vettel in third on F1's all-time list of winners.

Despite being overtaken on the final lap for a second successive race, Perez's third place gave him seals second in the world championship and a first ever one-two for Red Bull in the drivers' standings.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll also took advantage of the chaos to seal impressive fourth- and fifth-placed finishes.

Carlos Sainz recovered from 12th on the grid to finish sixth, having had his weekend ruined by a controversial 10-place grid penalty handed out for exceeding his engine part allowance after an incident caused by a faulty water valve cover in first practice on Thursday.

Lewis Hamilton advanced from 10th to seventh, overcoming two collisions, the second of which - with McLaren's Oscar Piastri - resulted in a puncture, while his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was demoted from fourth on the track to eighth after receiving a five-second penalty for his collision with Verstappen.

Fernando Alonso recovered from a first-corner spin to take ninth, with Piastri sealing the final point.

McLaren's Lando Norris caused the first Safety Car after a huge shunt on lap 4, which saw the British driver sent to hospital for precautionary checks.

Las Vegas GP result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

5) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

6) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

7) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8) George Russell, Mercedes

9) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

10) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

