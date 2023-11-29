F1 teams donate race weekend, factory tours and more experiences to Grand Prix Trust charity silent auction

An array of unique items donated by Formula 1's teams including race weekend and factory experiences, plus signed race wear by drivers including Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Fernando Alonso, are up for grabs in a silent auction to raise money for the work of the Grand Prix Trust charity.

The Grand Prix Trust, of which Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle is the chairman of the trustees, has over three decades provided help and assistance to current and former F1 team personnel to get lives back on track when things go wrong.

The silent auction, which runs until December 3, allows people to bid online from around the world for an array of exclusive experiences and memorabilia.

These include joining McLaren at a European Formula 1 race weekend in 2024, a VIP tour of the Mercedes garage and hospitality at next year's British GP, factory tours, signed helmets and gloves by current drivers, plus signed prints and posters.

And what about this too: a pair of limited-edition size 10 cream suede shoes from Williams driver's Alex Albon's Athletics collection, as worn by Sky F1's very own Ted Kravitz in his Qualifying Notebook at this year's Japanese GP!

There are also experiences on offer to attend major events in other leading sports, plus a Sky Studios Experience, which includes a look behind the scenes at Monday Night Football.

There are currently 59 lots on offer in the silent auction.

A prize draw is also running until December 15 in which entrants have a chance to win two F1 paddock passes for the Saturday of the 2024 British GP at Silverstone.