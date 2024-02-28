Christian Horner: Lewis Hamilton says investigation into Red Bull boss is 'a really important moment' for F1

Lewis Hamilton described the investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner as "a really important moment" for Formula 1.

Hamilton was speaking on Wednesday before Horner was cleared in an investigation by the F1 team's Austrian parent company Red Bull GmbH following an allegation of inappropriate behaviour being made against him by a female colleague.

Horner had denied the accusations throughout the external investigation, which was carried out by a specialist barrister, and will remain in charge of Red Bull at this week's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

"I think it's a difficult one to answer, naturally," seven-time world champion Hamilton said earlier on Wednesday.

"We always have to do more to try and make the sport and the environment that people get to work in feel safe and inclusive and any allegations have to be taken very seriously.

"Obviously we don't know everything that's gone on, but it does need to be resolved as it's hanging over the sport. It will be really interesting to see how it's dealt with moving forwards and the affect that it may or may not have on the sport moving forwards.

"I think it's a really important moment for the sport to make sure that we stand true to our values."

Verstappen: Horner investigation doesn't affect me

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen said the investigation into Horner had not been affecting his preparations for the new season.

Asked before the outcome was announced whether the situation was affecting him, the Red Bull driver said: "It doesn't. I'm very focused on just the performance of the car and myself. Hopefully it will be resolved very soon.

"It's a whole team effort that everyone has to stick together and work to more success, so that's why it's important to get everything resolved very soon."

Later asked to clarify his comments, the Dutchman added: "When you talk about performance, it's of course very important that everyone stays together."

Verstappen was repeatedly asked for his thoughts on the investigation during the drivers' press conference, but urged patience and the avoidance of public proclamations on the situation.

"I do not want to get into that because it's not my case anyway and I don't want to be involved with that," he said.

"But as a team we do trust that process and we just have to be patient, because there's no need to start saying things, start screaming things out loud. You have to be patient, I think I've learnt that over the years."

Horner is F1's longest-serving team principal having been at the helm of Red Bull since they entered the sport in 2005 and has overseen the winning of six constructors' and seven drivers' titles - the last three of which have come in successive seasons for Verstappen.

Despite turning down the opportunity to give his backing to Horner remaining with the team, Verstappen said that the 50-year-old is "very important" to Red Bull's success.

"I think he is very important otherwise he wouldn't be in that position for such a long time," Verstappen said.

"Let's say if your team boss disappears for whatever reason for one or two races, not much is going to happen because everyone is in their role and they know what they have to do in the short term.

"But it's all about people management over time. And then of course things will start to be different if one of the leaders starts to not be there anymore.

"But we are not thinking like that. Like I said before, we just trust the process that we are in as a team to see what the outcome will be and besides that, at the moment, everyone is just very focused on the performance here at the track and everyone is in a good mood and just excited to get going again."