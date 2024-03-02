Christian Horner: Red Bull team principal 'absolutely' expects to remain in charge for Saudi Arabian GP

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Red Bull boss Christian Horner were dismissed following an investigation launched by the team's parent company; Horner reiterated his denial after material purporting to be the alleged evidence in the investigation was leaked on Thursday

Christian Horner is confident he will lead Red Bull in Jeddah next week

Christian Horner says he expects to remain Red Bull team principal for next week's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Horner was the main focus of attention at Formula 1's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him.

Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of the reigning constructors' champions, announced on Wednesday that the grievance made against Horner by a female colleague had been dismissed following an external investigation carried out by a specialist barrister. The claimant retains the right to appeal.

Horner, who denied the allegations throughout the process, came under renewed pressure on Thursday as material purporting to be the alleged evidence in the investigation into his conduct was leaked to numerous media organisations and F1 team principals from an anonymous email account.

After watching reigning world champion Max Verstappen lead home Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in a dominant one-two on Saturday, Horner insisted the team was united.

"Yes absolutely. We are a very strong team," he told Sky Sports F1. "We have got tremendous support, tremendous partners and great shareholders behind us as well.

"You don't achieve this kind of result by not being united."

Horner, who watched the podium ceremony with his wife Geri Horner, and Red Bull GmbH majority stakeholder Chalerm Yoovidhya, was then asked if he expects to still be in charge in Jeddah.

He replied: "Yes, absolutely. I wouldn't be here otherwise."

Horner: Unwanted attention has not been pleasant

In a later media briefing with reporters at the Bahrain International Circuit, Horner said the past few days had "not been pleasant" and reaffirmed his intention to remain in his dual roles as team principal and chief executive until at least the end of the season.

"Obviously it's not been pleasant, the unwanted attention," Horner said. "But the focus is now very much on the cars. My focus has very much been on what's going on on-track and the result today I think demonstrates where the whole team's focus is and we move onwards."

Horner maintained that he cannot comment on what he described as "anonymous speculative messages from an unknown source", referring to the material leaked on Thursday.

Pressed on why he cannot comment, Horner replied: "They are from an unknown source which I'm not going to comment on. So, next question."

The 50-year-old says that he "100 per cent" intends on remaining in his position and never doubted that he would do so.

Horner added: "There was a full lengthy internal process that was completed by an independent KC [King's Counsel] and the grievance that was raised was dismissed. End of. Move on.

"I've always been entirely confident that I would be here. My focus is on the season ahead and the races we have ahead."

Horner has been in charge of Red Bull Racing since it formed in 2005 and has led the squad to six constructors' triumphs and seven drivers' titles, the last three of which have come in successive seasons for Verstappen.

Speaking after taking pole position in Friday's qualifying, Verstappen said that Horner was an "incredible boss" whose record couldn't be questioned "from the performance side of things".

After the leaking of the material purporting to be the alleged evidence in the Horner investigation, Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem met on Friday to discuss the situation.

Horner left the Red Bull pit wall during final practice ahead of qualifying on Friday to speak to Ben Sulayem, but neither Formula 1 or the FIA have offered public comment on the situation since the outcome of the investigation was announced.

After the outcome of the investigation was announced on Wednesday, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and McLaren chief executive Zak Brown had urged Formula and the FIA to seek further "transparency" from Red Bull GmbH.

