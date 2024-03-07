Christian Horner: Red Bull suspend complainant after investigation into Formula 1 team principal

Sky Sports News has contacted Red Bull Racing and Red Bull GmbH for the official reason for the suspension; Sky Sports News is also trying to reach representatives of the complainant to offer the right of reply.

Christian Horner's complainant has been suspended following Red Bull's investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the Formula 1 team principal, the PA news agency has reported.

Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of the F1 team, last week dismissed the allegations made against Horner by a female colleague after conducting an investigation led by a specialist barrister.

Horner has denied the allegations throughout the process.

The complainant retains the right to appeal the decision of the investigation.

Sky Sports News understands the complainant, an employee of the Milton Keynes team, has been suspended on full pay.

Sky Sports News has contacted Red Bull Racing and Red Bull GmbH for the official reason for the suspension.

Sky Sports News is trying to reach representatives of the complainant to offer the right of reply.

Attending this week's second round of the new Formula 1 season in Saudi Arabia, Horner is next due to speak to the media later on Thursday from 3.30pm GMT in the team representative press conference.