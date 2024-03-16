Christian Horner: Woman who accused Red Bull F1 team boss appeals decision by parent company

Christian Horner's complainant was suspended following Red Bull's investigation into the team principal; comment is sought from representatives of the complainant

Christian Horner says 'no one individual is bigger than the team' as he answers questions on whether Helmut Marko or Max Verstappen are leaving Red Bull.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The female employee suspended by Red Bull has appealed against the decision to clear team principal Christian Horner of controlling behaviour, according to the PA news agency.

Red Bull's investigation dismissed the complainant's grievance earlier this month, but she has lodged a formal appeal with the Formula 1 team's parent company, GmbH.

GmbH, based in Salzburg in Austria, has so far not responded to Sky Sports News' request for comment.

PA has also approached Red Bull Racing for comment.

PA understands the employee has been suspended on full pay as a direct result of Red Bull's inquiry, which concluded at the end of last month.

Horner, 50, who has always denied the claims made against him, was allowed to continue in his role when he was cleared of any wrongdoing.