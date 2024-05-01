Ayrton Senna: The legend and his legacy, 30 years on from Imola 1994 tragedy

"Every era has someone who changes the sport and he was one of those people."

The words of Damon Hill when remembering Ayrton Senna, the charismatic and iconic Brazilian driver whose talent behind the wheel of a racing car ensured he transcended the sport in which he made his name.

May 1 marks the 30th anniversary of the triple world champion's death at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Imola 1994 was a dark and traumatic weekend for Formula 1.

Roland Ratzenberger, the Austrian Simtek driver, was killed in an accident in Saturday qualifying.

Senna then lost his life in a crash during the following day's race.

Thirty years have passed, yet Senna and his career story remain as inspirational and illuminating as they ever have. So what was it about a brilliant yet intense racing driver from Sao Paulo that so captivated the world?

Sky Sports F1's Damon Hill, who was Senna's team-mate on that fateful Imola weekend, gives an illuminating first-hand insight into the Brazilian below.

'People were fascinated by him'

Damon Hill, Williams team-mate:

"Every era has someone who changes the sport and I think he was one of those people. He changed the sport, he changed the approach. He was far more aggressive and far more committed, to the point of almost craziness. But he had such self-belief, and I think that inspired people - I think they were fascinated by him.

Image: Damon Hill was Senna's final team-mate

"I think he was a bit of a shock to the system when he arrived in Formula 1 because he was audacious. I think that's why everyone wanted to have him in their team, because they knew that this was the guy who would give everything he absolutely had to get the very last drops out of that car.

"Sometimes it went wrong, sometimes he went too far - but fans loved him and he was a massive, massive symbol of hope and success to Brazilians, and people around the world.

"He had an air of uniqueness about him and he was also not messing about, he was a very serious person. He wasn't here to have fun, he was clearly here to do business. So he was quite intimidating from that point of view. But whatever attitude he had off the track, it was backed up by his results on the track. It wasn't like he was putting on airs or graces, he was the real deal."

Ratzenberger, Senna to be remembered in Imola

While the 30th anniversary of their deaths falls on the week of the Miami Grand Prix, poignant tributes are set to be paid to both drivers in Imola.

The Municipality of Imola, along with the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, is hosting a day of remembrance, with F1 fans invited to attend for free.

The celebrations of the drivers' lives will include a walk of the track, moments of silence and the sharing of excerpts from films and books that have been created about them.

The day is part of a three-month celebration of Senna's legacy, with an exhibition having been on show at the San Domenico museum since March 21.

Speaking when plans to celebrate Senna's legacy were launched in March, F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "We have experienced difficult moments, but we must try to remember the aspects that make us look to the future. We know that many things have changed in the sport since that tragic situation."

Further tributes will be paid when Formula 1 returns to Imola in two weeks' time for the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Remembering Senna on Sky Sports

