Christian Horner: Appeal against Red Bull team principal over controlling behaviour allegations dismissed

An appeal against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has not been upheld; Horner's complainant was suspended earlier this year following Red Bull's investigation into the team principal

An appeal against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner regarding allegations around controlling behaviour has been dismissed.

In March, a female employee suspended by Red Bull appealed against the decision to clear Horner of inappropriate behaviour.

Horner, 50, who has always denied the claims made against him, has continued in his role as Red Bull F1's CEO and team principal.

How Horner story has developed February 5: Red Bull confirm investigation into Horner

February 9: Horner attends first meeting with external barrister

February 15: Horner speaks for first time at Red Bull launch and denies wrongdoing

February 22: Horner speaks again in F1 press conference and "can't comment" on process

February 28: Allegations against Horner dismissed

February 29: Horner reiterates denial after leak of alleged investigation material

March 7: Horner's accuser suspended

March 16: Woman who accused Horner appeals decision by Red Bull

August 8: Appeal against Horner dismissed

Red Bull GmbH said in a statement: "Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated. That complaint was dealt with through the company's grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.

"The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC. All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not being upheld.

"The KC's conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

"The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time.

"Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards."

Allegations regarding inapproiate from Horner first came to light in February but were dismissed after an independent investigation by Red Bull GmbH.

The female employee suspended by Red Bull appealed against the decision to clear Horner of controlling behaviour in March, only for it to be dismissed on Thursday.

Horner's accuser is a Red Bull employee but has been suspended on full pay. Sky Sports News has approached the accuser's representatives for comment.

Red Bull has appeared to be unstable this year with Jos Verstappen and Horner involved in a public feud, which has prompted questions about Max Verstappen's future.

Verstappen has a Red Bull contract until the end of 2028 and confirmed he will drive for the team next year.

In May, legendary designer Adrian Newey announced he will leave the team in early 2025 and last week sporting director Jonathan Wheatley revealed he will depart the Milton Keynes-based outfit join the Audi F1 project ahead of 2026.

End of the matter for Horner?

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater:

"We know this female member of staff accused Horner of coercive and controlling behaviour, these allegations first emerged into the public domain in February but the investigation had been ongoing since January and it was at the end of February that Horner ultimately found out the allegations had been dismissed.

"Then we had the appeal process which has been carried out by a different KC which has now been concluded, so in terms of the internal workings of this matter, that is now at an end.

"Our understanding is that it was considered there was dishonesty in the female Red Bull staff member's original submissions, with the evidence that was made appertaining to her complaint so Red Bull will now decide on the way forward, whether she will carry on as a Red Bull employee.

"This has not been a happy situation for anyone concerned. There are no winners in this and how it's unfolded over the previous month, so I think Horner will hope with regard to him this is the end of the matter.

"With regard to his accuser, there could be a pathway via an employment tribunal which again could be a lengthy process if she decides to take the matter further. She could instigate legal proceedings, civil proceedings via an employment tribunal against Horner and Red Bull Racing, her employer.

"It's very new this outcome to her own appeal so we will have to wait to see if we will get a response and any notion of the future intention that she wishes to take but as far as Red Bull are concerned, now having had the original case heard and then the appeal, they have dismissed the allegations against Horner so as far as the protocols of that company are concerned that is the end of the matter."