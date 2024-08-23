Christian Horner: Red Bull team principal 'relieved' after appeal over inappropriate behaviour claims dismissed

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he is "relieved" allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him by a female colleague have been dismissed following an appeal.

Red Bull confirmed on August 8 the dismissal of the appeal, which was submitted in March after an initial investigation into the allegations had cleared Horner.

Horner, 50, has denied the allegations since they came to light in February. Red Bull suspended the complainant in March.

Speaking at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix as he made his first public comments since the dismissal of the appeal was confirmed, Horner told Sky Sports News: "Obviously, it's been a hugely thorough process and, of course, I was relieved with the appeal concluding and dismissing the claim.

"So, now It's very much, as it has been all season, focus on track, here at Max's home race and looking forward to these last 10 races."

How Horner story has developed February 5: Red Bull confirm investigation into Horner

February 9: Horner attends first meeting with external barrister

February 15: Horner speaks for first time at Red Bull launch and denies wrongdoing

February 22: Horner speaks again in F1 press conference and "can't comment" on process

February 28: Allegations against Horner dismissed

February 29: Horner reiterates denial after leak of alleged investigation material

March 7: Horner's accuser suspended

March 16: Woman who accused Horner appeals decision by Red Bull

August 8: Appeal against Horner dismissed

The allegations first came to light in February, prompting the Formula 1 team's parent company Red Bull GmBh to launch an internal investigation carried out by an external barrister.

Horner's accuser has remained on full pay while suspended. Sky Sports News has approached the accuser's representatives for comment.

Asked if he regretted the fact that the situation had played out in public, Horner added: "It is a private matter. I'm just relieved that the process [carried out by] the company now has been concluded. Our focus is very much on track."

The situation has created a sideshow to Red Bull's 2024 campaign, with the team seeking a third successive constructors' title and Max Verstappen a fourth successive drivers' crown.

Verstappen's father, Jos, called for Horner to leave the team in March, saying that his continued presence risked the team being "torn apart".

While Verstappen looks set to remain with Red Bull after speculation over a possible switch to Mercedes, there have been other departures from the team amid the instability.

In May, legendary designer Adrian Newey announced he will leave in early 2025 and earlier in August sporting director Jonathan Wheatley revealed he will depart the Milton Keynes-based outfit join the Audi F1 project ahead of 2026.

Image: Horner has remained in his dual roles as Red Bull team principal and chief executive throughout the process

Confirming the dismissal of the appeal earlier in August, Red Bull GmbH said in a statement: "Earlier this year, a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated. That complaint was dealt with through the company's grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.

"The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC. All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not being upheld.

"The KC's conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

"The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time.

"Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards."