Lewis Hamilton: Formula 1 star opens up about mental health struggles

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, says he had "some really difficult phases" during his 20s and struggled with depression "from a very early age"

Lewis Hamilton revealed he has struggled with mental health issues for most of his life due to being bullied at school and the pressure of racing.

The 39-year-old is one of the most successful Formula 1 drivers in history, having won more races (105) than anyone else, and also holds the records for most pole positions (104), and podium finishes (201).

But despite his career successes, the seven-time world champion says he had "some really difficult phases" since his teenage years, admitting he has "struggled with mental health through my life".

Hamilton also experienced racism as a child growing up in Stevenage, telling Sunday Times: "When I was in my 20s, I had some really difficult phases. I mean, I've struggled with mental health through my life.

"Depression, from a very early age, when I was, like, 13. I think it was the pressure of the racing and struggling at school. The bullying. I had no one to talk to."

Following a period of soul-searching amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Hamilton began waking at 5am to meditate before going for a run.

"I would struggle initially to calm my mind," he said. "But it's a really great way of getting in touch with myself, my inner feelings, understanding what I can do."

Image: Hamilton will move to Ferrari at the end of the campaign after 12 years with Mercedes

Hamilton will move to Ferrari at the end of the campaign after 12 years with Mercedes.

Asked if he has ever seen a therapist, Hamilton replied: "I spoke to one woman, years ago, but that wasn't really helpful.

"I would like to find someone today."

Hamilton has previously been open about his mental health. In an Instagram post shortly after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2022, he said: "It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us. Hard some days to stay positive.

"I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve."

If you are affected by these issues or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website www.samaritans.org