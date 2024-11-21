Sergio Perez criticises father Antonio's homophobic remarks about former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher

"I don't agree with any of his comments. I think he did a mistake in that regard," says Sergio Perez after his father's remarks about Ralf Schumacher, who came out as gay earlier this year

Sergio Perez says F1 should be an example for the rest of the world as he criticises his father's comments on Ralf Schumacher

Sergio Perez has condemned homophobic remarks made by his father, Antonio, towards the former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

In a podcast interview ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, Antonio Perez Garibay made a homophobic slur towards Schumacher during an answer in which he said the former Williams driver, who now works as an F1 pundit for Sky in Germany, had claimed his son was poised to lose his seat at Red Bull.

Schumacher announced earlier this year that he was in a same-sex relationship.

"First of all, I don't agree with any of his comments," Sergio Perez told Sky Sports News when asked about his father's remarks.

Image: Sergio Perez's father, Antonio

"I think he did a mistake in that regard. I don't share any of his views but at the same time I don't control what my father has to say, I can only control what I say.

"It's important as a sport to always show that whatever happens on track it always remains on track. That's the way I see it and we should always be an example for the rest of the world."

Schumacher, who is the younger brother of seven-time F1 champion Michael, won six grands prix in a 180-race career in which he raced for Jordan, Williams and Toyota between 1997 and 2007. He was previously married to Cora, with whom he has a son David, 23, who is also a racing driver.

Image: Ralf Schumacher now works as an F1 TV pundit for Sky in Germany

The 49-year-old posted a response to Perez Garibay's comments on Instagram.

"I would also stand behind my son 100 per cent and try to help," wrote Schumacher.

"That's what you do as a father. As far as style is concerned, I would be different but we know Mr Perez with all his emotions. That's why I'm not angry with him. However, I think that results on the track would be the better arguments."

