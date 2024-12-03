F1 teams concerned as FIA seek rule changes after Mohammed Ben Sulayem controversy
The FIA are planning controversial rule changes that would ensure ethics complaints would be handled by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the president of its senate; watch every session from the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 this weekend
Tuesday 3 December 2024 19:46, UK
Formula 1 teams are concerned after it emerged the sport's governing body, the FIA, plans to change rules to limit the ways its leadership can be held accountable, Sky Sports News has learned.
A vote will take place on December 13, following this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, to propose changes to the FIA statutes with regard to auditing and ethics within the governing body.
Changes would mean that the FIA ethics committee would now only carry out an initial assessment to determine whether an in-depth investigation is necessary. It would be the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the president of the senate, Carmelo Sanz De Barros, who ultimately decide to take further action on any ethics complaints.
Sky Sports News has learned proposed changes have caused concern among senior members of F1 teams and members of the World Motorsport Council - the body which involves some of F1's other stakeholders.
Several senior figures within F1 have also said the proposals run counterintuitive to the transparency and credibility that the sport should demonstrate where moral or ethical matters are concerned.
The FIA told Sky Sports News: "It would not be appropriate to pass comment on proposals for changes to statutes and indeed on World Council (sport and mobility) proposals before they have been put before the GA or council members."
Ben Sulayem took over Jean Todt as FIA president at the end of 2021 on a four-year term and is getting ready for a second term, which would begin in 12 months time. He is currently officially unopposed ahead of the election at the end of 2025.
A turbulent year for Ben Sulayem
Ben Sulayem has been surrounded by controversy this year after he was accused from an FIA whistleblower that he interfered with the outcome of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The 63-year-old was also accused of telling FIA officials to not certify the Las Vegas circuit for last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix. Both claims were dismissed.
He was criticised by Lewis Hamilton for using stereotypical language when he made a comparison to rappers in an interview, where he spoke about wanting to see less foul language on the team radio. The FIA declined to comment at the time.
In the last 12 months, the FIA has parted company with 10 senior figures including its sporting director, F1 technical director, digital director, head of commercial legal affairs, governance and regulatory director, race director, the head of the women in motorsport commission, secretary general of mobility and director of communications.
Most notably were race director Niels Wittich and leading steward Tim Mayer effectively being sacked in November.
George Russell, who is the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA), director said the F1 drivers are a "a bit fed up" with the FIA and questioned who would be next to be sacked.
