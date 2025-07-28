DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award 2025
Red Bull secured their seventh Fastest Pit Stop title in a row in 2024.
Pit stops are possibly the most visual evidence of why Formula 1 racing is a team sport.
The DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award was established in 2015 to recognise outstanding teamwork and performance from the 'unsung heroes' who make a critically important contribution to the drivers' success on the track.
DHL Fastest Pit Stop 2025 - Standings
|Grand Prix
|Team
|Driver
|Fastest Stop
|Australia
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|2.32s
|China
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|2.05s
|Japan
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|2.18s
|Bahrain
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|2.16s
|Saudi Arabia
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|2.00s
|Miami
|Sauber
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|2.24s
|Emilia-Romagna
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|2.04s
|Monaco
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|2.00s
|Spain
|Sauber
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|2.13s
|Canada
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|2.08s
|Austria
|McLaren
|Oscar Piastri
|2.10s
|Great Britain
|Red Bull
|Yuki Tsunoda
|2.06s
|Belgium
|Red Bull
|Yuki Tsunoda
|2.17s
|Hungary
|Netherlands
|Italy
|Azerbaijan
|Singapore
|United States
|Mexico
|Brazil
|Las Vegas
|Qatar
|Abu Dhabi
2024 RANKING
|1
|Red Bull
|552
|2
|McLaren
|433
|3
|Ferrari
|364
|4
|Mercedes
|284
|5
|RB
|253
|6
|Alpine
|177
|7
|Sauber
|144
|8
|Aston Martin
|117
|9
|Haas
|49
|10
|Williams
|38