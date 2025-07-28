DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award 2025

Red Bull secured their seventh Fastest Pit Stop title in a row in 2024.

Pit stops are possibly the most visual evidence of why Formula 1 racing is a team sport.

The DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award was established in 2015 to recognise outstanding teamwork and performance from the 'unsung heroes' who make a critically important contribution to the drivers' success on the track.

DHL Fastest Pit Stop 2025 - Standings Grand Prix Team Driver Fastest Stop Australia Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2.32s China Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2.05s Japan Ferrari Lewis Hamilton 2.18s Bahrain Ferrari Lewis Hamilton 2.16s Saudi Arabia Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2.00s Miami Sauber Gabriel Bortoleto 2.24s Emilia-Romagna Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2.04s Monaco Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2.00s Spain Sauber Gabriel Bortoleto 2.13s Canada Ferrari Lewis Hamilton 2.08s Austria McLaren Oscar Piastri 2.10s Great Britain Red Bull Yuki Tsunoda 2.06s Belgium Red Bull Yuki Tsunoda 2.17s Hungary Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil Las Vegas Qatar Abu Dhabi

2024 RANKING