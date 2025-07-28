 Skip to content

DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award 2025

Monday 28 July 2025 09:10, UK

DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award 2024 Red Bull
Image: DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award 2024 Red Bull

Red Bull secured their seventh Fastest Pit Stop title in a row in 2024.

Pit stops are possibly the most visual evidence of why Formula 1 racing is a team sport.

The DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award was established in 2015 to recognise outstanding teamwork and performance from the 'unsung heroes' who make a critically important contribution to the drivers' success on the track.

DHL Fastest Pit Stop 2025 - Standings

Grand Prix Team Driver Fastest Stop
Australia Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2.32s
China Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2.05s
Japan Ferrari Lewis Hamilton 2.18s
Bahrain Ferrari Lewis Hamilton 2.16s
Saudi Arabia Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2.00s
Miami Sauber Gabriel Bortoleto 2.24s
Emilia-Romagna Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2.04s
Monaco Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2.00s
Spain Sauber Gabriel Bortoleto 2.13s
Canada Ferrari Lewis Hamilton 2.08s
Austria McLaren Oscar Piastri 2.10s
Great Britain Red Bull Yuki Tsunoda 2.06s
Belgium Red Bull Yuki Tsunoda 2.17s
Hungary
Netherlands
Italy
Azerbaijan
Singapore
United States
Mexico
Brazil
Las Vegas
Qatar
Abu Dhabi

2024 RANKING

1Red Bull552
2McLaren433
3Ferrari364
4Mercedes284
5RB253
6Alpine177
7Sauber144
8Aston Martin117
9Haas49
10Williams38
