Abbi Pulling: F1 Academy champion reveals split with Alpine and confirms Rodin Motorsports GB3 drive

F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling has split with Alpine as she was confirmed as a driver for Rodin Motorsport's GB3 team.

Pulling's reward for winning last year's F1 Academy title is a spot in the GB3 championship, aimed at drivers moving up from Formula 4 level.

The 21-year-old had already competed for Rodin Cars in F1 Academy and in her partial F4 stint last year, where she became the first woman to win a British F4 race.

"I'm really excited to extend my relationship with Rodin Cars and become an ambassador for the brand," said Pulling.

"We have already had some brilliant success together in British F4 and F1 Academy and I can't wait for what's to come in this next chapter as I take on GB3 with the team."

Pulling dominated F1 Academy in 2024, winning nine of the 14 races and was never off the podium.

However, Pulling will not continue her relationship with Alpine this year after three years with the outfit.

"After our championship-winning season in F1 Academy and after lengthy discussions I have decided not to renew with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team," she said.

"A huge thank you to everyone at the team, from those at the factory to the incredible partners and sponsors, for all their support along the way. I've met some amazing people and made memories that will stay with me forever."

Alpine posted on social media: "We're so proud of all that you have achieved during your time with us. It has been amazing to see you grow and develop, and we wish you the best of luck for the future and will continue to closely follow your progress."

