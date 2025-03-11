Lewis Hamilton: Key questions answered ahead of Ferrari debut at Australian GP in F1 season opener

After more than a year of anticipation, there are just a few days left to wait for Lewis Hamilton's competitive debut in a Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion stunned the sporting world by agreeing a move to Ferrari in February 2024 but needed to see out the final year of his Mercedes contract before joining the Italian team.

In what was already tipped to be a thrilling season as Formula 1 enters the final year of its current regulations cycle, the sport's most famous driver being at the wheel of its most famous car has pre-season interest at what appears to be an all-time high.

The venue for Hamilton's first Ferrari race appearance is the Australian Grand Prix, with Melbourne stepping in to host the season-opener for the first time since 2019 as a result of the Bahrain Grand Prix being pushed back to April because of Ramadan.

While the location demands an early wake-up for Hamilton's British fanbase, the incredible fan-friendly atmosphere at Albert Park is sure to create one of the most memorable weekends the sport has seen for a while.

Ahead of Hamilton's bow, here is everything you need to know about how we got to this point and what to expect.

How Hamilton joined Ferrari

Hamilton had long been linked with a move to Ferrari but time appeared to be running out as the Brit approached his 40s and Ferrari appeared settled with a strong driver line-up of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

However, Hamilton was clearly frustrated after two years - and an impending third - of not having a car capable of allowing him to compete for a record eighth drivers' title, and perhaps also taking note of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's desire to sign his great rival Max Verstappen and bring through teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Slow progress in negotiations between Sainz and Ferrari over a new contract opened a window, and very suddenly on February 1, Sky Sports News' Craig Slater led the international media by confirming Hamilton was joining Ferrari.

The result was a slightly awkward 12th and final campaign at Mercedes for Hamilton, which included a stunning victory at the British Grand Prix but also plenty of lows as he was dominated in qualifying by team-mate George Russell.

While he ultimately appeared to leave the Silver Arrows on very good terms, Hamilton made it clear in the latter stages of 2024 that he couldn't wait to get to Ferrari.

Hamilton's intense testing regime

Hamilton had his first official day at Ferrari on Monday January 20, with both team and driver sharing striking imagery of his visit to their Maranello base, where he was greeted by chairman John Elkann, chief executive Benedetto Vigna and team principal Fred Vasseur.

A couple of days later Hamilton began a TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) programme designed to familiarise him with the many elements of Ferrari's car and trackside operations that differ to what he had become accustomed to at Mercedes.

Despite misty conditions and the test technically being private, hundreds, perhaps thousands of fans showed up to support Hamilton at Ferrari's Fiorano circuit, and he showed his appreciation by venturing out to the edge of the circuit to acknowledge them.

Hamilton's next outing was in Barcelona a week later, where he would make headlines after crashing the team's 2023 car, despite no videos or images of the incident or car ever becoming available.

He had further outings in Barcelona, first in a Pirelli tyre test in Ferrari's 2024 car and then maxing out his TPC allowance with a further run at the Circuit de Catalunya back in the 2023 model.

Hamilton got to drive Ferrari's 2025 challenger - albeit under limitations - for the first time on February 19 at their Fiorano shakedown.

Then came official pre-season testing in Bahrain, which appeared to go smoothly for the first two days before a technical issue on the final afternoon prevented Hamilton from doing a race simulation and left a few question marks hanging over Ferrari.

What has Hamilton said about Ferrari's 2025 car?

Before pre-season testing Hamilton repeatedly explained how exciting and enjoyable he was finding his first weeks at Ferrari, but the most interesting comments he has made came after he drove the SF-25.

Speaking in Bahrain after his second day in the car, Hamilton said: "I think it's a bit early to say but I am really enjoying the car. We are slowly bonding I think.

"So far, I really enjoy driving this car."

Hamilton did more interviews on Friday, by which point McLaren's Lando Norris - the early title favourite - had done a strong race simulation that caught the eye of the paddock.

While his tone remained positive, Hamilton appeared to accept Ferrari would not necessarily be starting the season on par with the reigning constructors' champions.

"McLaren did a great run yesterday, and I think also Max did a decent one today, given the temperatures," he said. "It's hard to know what fuel loads everyone is running, as we're all doing our own different programmes, so you have to take everything with a pinch of salt.

"McLaren won the constructors last year. We expect them to be one of the quickest, if not the quickest, as with Red Bull, who dominated for many, many years.

"We've definitely got some work to do to improve."

Is a record eighth championship realistic?

It would undoubtedly be great for Formula 1 for Hamilton to be in contention for a record eighth title, with such a storyline sure to transcend the sport after his controversial 2021 denial of the landmark triumph.

Before testing, most viewed McLaren and Ferrari as likely to have the strongest 2025 cars, making Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri contenders along with Hamilton and Leclerc.

Despite a feeling Red Bull could be behind their rivals, Verstappen remains a major contender given he is unlikely to lose many, if any points to new team-mate Liam Lawson.

It is always dangerous to read too much into testing, firstly because you can never be completely sure in which modes and setups the cars were being run, but also because of the conditions.

The latter element was particularly significant given temperatures were well below the expected level in Bahrain, and Ferrari boss Vasseur hinted that the conditions may not have suited his squad, suggesting in Melbourne it "will probably be a whole different story."

The other question is whether Hamilton still has the ability to win a title.

There is little doubt his race pace and craft remains up there with any other driver on the grid, but he will need to rediscover some form in qualifying - particularly against the rapid Leclerc - if he is to have any hope of being in the mix.

What do the Sky Sports F1 pundits expect of Hamilton?

Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz says that there should be no panic even if Ferrari are not quite on the pace of McLaren - or anyone else - to start the season.

"There are some very positive signs that Hamilton is enjoying the way the Ferrari drives more than the Mercedes," Ted said.

"I think he has got what he wanted in terms of driver positioning within the cockpit. There are no complaints on any side. Crucially, he has identified that the designers and the team behind him are up to championship quality and he recognises that he has everything he needs in the team to develop the car and out-develop his rivals to try and win this year's championship.

"So even if the Ferrari isn't winning races at the start of the season, Lewis Hamilton is sure that they will be able to win races and catch up with whoever the pacesetter is."

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle is expecting to see a totally revitalised Hamilton on the grid.

He said: "As the old adage goes, a change is as good as a rest and the Ferrari move does seem to be working for Lewis. I've never seen him smile so much.

"While we've seen in the past the likes of Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda return after time out of the sport, Lewis has never had a break from F1 since he started in 2007, but I do think this Ferrari move is the equivalent for him.

"We're seeing that just observing him and reading his words. He seems really energised and invigorated by this new opportunity."

How long will Hamilton go on for at Ferrari?

Hamilton signed what was announced as a "multi-year" deal with Ferrari, meaning he is expected to at the very least drive for the Italian team in 2026 when drastic new regulations are introduced, potentially completely resetting the pecking order.

The only scenarios in which one could imagine Hamilton choosing to stop would be the sublime or disastrous. An eighth title could leave him content, while a poor campaign has the potential to leave him without belief that he is still able to compete with his younger rivals.

All signals suggest this is more than a one-season move, and that if things go well, Hamilton could drive for several years at Ferrari.

Shortly before his move was announced at the beginning of 2024, he hired long-time friend Marc Hynes as his 'race director' in a shake-up of his support team that appeared built to ensure the megastar could fully focus on racing.

Since joining Ferrari, Hamilton has also re-appointed performance coach Angela Cullen, who left his team in 2023 after supporting him through a hugely successful period at Mercedes.

