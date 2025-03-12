F1 2025 live on Sky Sports: Full coverage plans, team line-up, presenters, pundits, streaming, on-boards and more

With the 2025 Formula 1 season set to begin in Melbourne this weekend, Sky Sports is gearing up to deliver its most comprehensive F1 coverage yet.

Following a thrilling 2024 season that saw record-breaking races, including the British Grand Prix becoming the most-watched European race ever on Sky, this year promises to be even bigger.

Featuring an expert line-up, cutting-edge broadcast innovations, and live coverage of all 24 races, Sky Sports remains the ultimate destination for Formula 1 fans in the UK and Ireland.

Three-time W Series champion and 2025 European Le Mans Series pro-driver Jamie Chadwick joins the team this year, adding fresh insight and expertise to the coverage.

She joins a team which again features F1 world champions Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg and Jacques Villeneuve, alongside a star-studded lineup of experts and analysts.

Image: 2009 world champion Jenson Button is one of three former F1 title winners in the line-up

The Sky Sports F1 on-screen team for 2025

Image: The Sky Sports F1 line-up for the 2025 season

Pundits and analysts: Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Danica Patrick, Jamie Chadwick and Anthony Davidson.

Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Danica Patrick, Jamie Chadwick and Anthony Davidson. Presenters and reporters : Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater.

: Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater. Commentators: David Croft and Harry Benjamin.

What to expect from Sky Sports F1's coverage

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With the new Formula One season getting underway next week, check out what to look forward to in 2025.

Onboard cameras for every driver: F1 fans are able to select an onboard live stream of any of the 20 drivers - complete with team radio messages - for every race, sprint, qualifying and practice.

F1 fans are able to select an onboard live stream of any of the 20 drivers - complete with team radio messages - for every race, sprint, qualifying and practice. The Grid Walk: Exclusive pre-race insights and VIP interviews from the track, approximately 30 minutes before lights out.

Exclusive pre-race insights and VIP interviews from the track, approximately 30 minutes before lights out. Ted's Notebook: Returning with deep-dive analysis and the latest from the paddock with Ted Kravitz.

Returning with deep-dive analysis and the latest from the paddock with Ted Kravitz. The F1 Show: Get ready for more episodes of The F1 Show in 2025 where on Fridays we'll be previewing the race ahead and bring you the latest news live from the paddock on Sky Sports F1. Then, brand new for 2025, Simon Lazenby, Bernie Collins, and Ted Kravitz will be with you on Tuesdays to break down all the action from the weekend and take on fan questions - available on YouTube or as an audio listen in podcast form for fans on the go.

Get ready for more episodes of The F1 Show in 2025 where on Fridays we'll be previewing the race ahead and bring you the latest news live from the paddock on Sky Sports F1. Then, brand new for 2025, Simon Lazenby, Bernie Collins, and Ted Kravitz will be with you on Tuesdays to break down all the action from the weekend and take on fan questions - available on YouTube or as an audio listen in podcast form for fans on the go. Enhanced digital presence: Continued expansion of content across Sky Sports F1 social channels and the Sky Sports app and website, including the recently-launched Sky Sports F1 TikTok channel.

Continued expansion of content across Sky Sports F1 social channels and the Sky Sports app and website, including the recently-launched Sky Sports F1 TikTok channel. Ultra High Definition (UHD) viewing: Bringing fans the sharpest, most immersive F1 experience.

As the only place to watch to every practice, sprint, qualifying session and race live, Sky Sports remains the definitive home of Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland, continuing its broadcast partnership through to 2029.

How to watch, follow or stream F1 in the UK and Ireland

Thursday March 13

2.30am: Drivers' Press Conference

5am: The F1 Show: Lights Out 2025*

9.45pm: F3 Practice

10.55pm: F2 Practice

Friday March 14

1am: Australian GP Practice One (session begins at 1.30am)*

2.55am: F3 Qualifying*

3.40am: Team Principals' Press Conference

4.45am: Australian GP Practice Two (session begins at 5am)*

6.25am: F2 Qualifying*

7.15am: The F1 Show*

Saturday March 15

12.10am: F3 Sprint*

1.10am: Australian GP Practice Three (session begins at 1.30am)*

3.10am: F2 Sprint*

4.15am: Australian GP Qualifying build-up*

5am: AUSTRALIAN GP QUALIFYING*

7am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

9.55pm: F3 Feature Race*

Sunday March 16

12.25am: F2 Feature Race*

2.30am: Australian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday*

4am: THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX*

6am: Australian GP reaction: Chequered Flag*

7am: Ted's Notebook*

7.55am: Australian GP race replay

10am: Australian GP highlights

7pm: Villeneuve Pironi - Racing's Untold Tragedy

*Also on Sky Sports Main Event

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP this weekend. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime