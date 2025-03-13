F1 rules changes 2025: Explaining what's new, what's changed ahead of Australian Grand Prix

It may not be until 2026 that Formula 1's regulations are being majorly overhauled with the arrival of new-style cars and engines but there are still some notable changes to the rulebook to know about for 2025.

So ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend, Sky Sports F1 pundit and former F1 team race strategist Bernie Collins has diligently picked her way through the latest versions of this year's sporting and technical regulations to outline key changes in order of importance and explain their likely impact...

Mandatory two-stop race at Monaco GP

Bernie says:

This has been created in reaction to the 2024 Monaco race when an early red flag allowed all cars the option to change tyres and complete the race without a single live pit stop.

The new regulation forces each driver to use three sets of tyres across two different compounds, one of which must be a mandatory race compound (normally medium and hard). The two-different compounds and one race mandatory tyre is the same for all circuits. Only the three sets of tyres has changed.

There is no minimum stint length nor any change to the red flag rules. So therefore, one of these tyre changes like 2024 could take place under a red flag.

If there was a Safety Car, one of the tyre changes could easily take place then.

Often the Monaco race would theoretically be faster if cars completed a two-stop strategy but traffic prevents teams making the second stop and instead opting to hold on to track position.

Pirelli is expected to bring the newly-introduced C6 tyre to the Monaco weekend which is softer than last year and which would again promote more pit stops.

It remains to be seen if a driver out of position at the back of the field will take a gamble and complete both pit stops early. This would be particularly beneficial if there was an early Safety Car in the race.

No point for fastest lap

Bernie says:

The awarding of a point to the driver with the fastest race lap (provided they finished in the top 10) had returned to the rulebook from 2019.

The decision to drop it means there are 24 points fewer available this year.

Often this rule had most benefit for the third or fourth-running team with a gap behind them to the midfield to be able to make a 'free' pit stop for fresh tyres late in a race.

Driver cooling provision above 31C

Bernie says:

Implemented in response to Qatar 2023 when extremely hot conditions and restricted tyre-stint lengths led to a flat-out pushing race for drivers.

Stiffer rear wing tests from start of season

Bernie says:

From the start of the season a new test will be applied to the beam wing to restrict deflection to 0.8 deg when 2 loads of 150N are applied.

Stiffer front wing tests from May 28 onwards

Bernie says:

Front wings were allowed to deflect 15mm downwards with 1000N applied to both sides but from the Spanish GP this is reduced to 10mm.

Front wing were alsp allowed to deflect 20mm downwards with 1000N applied to one side but that will now become 15mm.

Front wing flap was allowed to deflect 5mm with 60N applied but this will become 3mm.

Car mass is up 2kg from 798kg to 800kg

Bernie says:

There is also an additional provision for 5kg extra weight should the driver cooling provision be used.

Two young driver practice session per car

Bernie says:

We will see double the number of young drivers completing in P1 sessions throughout the season. Teams tend to push these towards the end of the year, with the finale in Abu Dhabi being a favourite. Sprint weekends are obviously avoided due to the fact there is only one practice session.

As the regulations say that "each competitor must use a driver who has not participated in more than two (2) Championship races in their career" then I think Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) and Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) can be considered young drivers for the first two race events and their teams won't need to run a driver later in the year. Alpine's Jack Doohan will count for race one but not race two. This puts Oliver Bearman (Haas) and Liam Lawson (Red Bull) at a slight disadvantage against the other rookies as they will have to sit out two sessions apiece through the year.

Possible to have four stewards at an event

Bernie says:

This has been tweaked In order to help with events that are high workload.

Option to allow race start behind Safety Car but not forcing wet weather tyres

Bernie says:

We have had events that have required a Safety Car start due to the wet but not necessarily also needing full wet tyres. This new rule allows race control the option to decide if a wet tyre should be mandatory. If it's not mandatory then teams can decide. Brazil 2024 is maybe one that would have started under Safety Car conditions with free choice of tyres.

Grid formed from championship position if no qualifying session

Bernie says:

This is to cover off the situation in Brazil last year if qualifying could not have gone ahead on Sunday morning due to bad weather.

No restriction on gearbox usage (restrictions currently still included for the 2026 regulations, although these have not been updated since December 2024)

Bernie says:

This is a strange one for me as for sure teams can gain an advantage if their gearbox proves unreliable. Although rarely do we see gearbox penalties at the time, if it also gets changed in the 2026 regulations to match 2025 then for teams with new gearbox assemblies it will allow them more freedom. Maybe that is the point; to avoid hurting new teams.

Drivers starting from the pit lane to complete the formation lap. Working in the fast lane of the pitlane during this time now matches grid timings

Bernie says:

Previously drivers starting from the pit lane could complete reconnaissance but not formation laps. This now brings the pit lane procedure in line with the grid procedure. A change which makes a lot of sense I think.

Limitation of number of days and mileage for testing previous cars

Bernie says:

There was previously no limit but this is now limited to 20 days and 1000km.

Tweak to post-season Abu Dhabi test rules

Bernie says:

The end of season test will be one 2025-spec car for a young driver and one 2026 mule car for Pirelli tyre testing.

The small adjustment is just to ensure Pirelli get a good test of 2026 tyres to finish the season ahead of next year's rules overhaul.

