Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver 'itching to get going' at Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne

Lewis Hamilton said he's "itching to get going" ahead of his Ferrari debut at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix

The build-up over the winter to F1's new season has largely been about Hamilton's move to Ferrari, with huge excitement about the seven-time world champion joining the sport's most famous team.

Hamilton has not been in a title fight since the controversial 2021 season after three mixed seasons at Mercedes, although he won two races in 2024 at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps.

Pre-season testing in Bahrain suggested Ferrari are behind pace-setters McLaren but this weekend's action at Albert Park will reveal the true pecking order of the field.

"It was difficult to know who's where. It looks really close between us all," said Hamilton.

"But for me, I've been just itching to get going. I guess it's been a long time coming, and to think that this is my first Grand Prix, one of the one of those other firsts with the team, I feel very honoured and grateful to have the opportunity."

Hamilton is F1's most successful ever driver with 105 wins and 104 pole positions since he made his debut in 2007.

The 40-year-old said he spent four days a week in the Ferrari factory at Maranello and was staying in his own world.

"I don't really read the news, and I go for long periods of time without social media, so I'm not bombarded with social media," he said.

"I live in my own little bubble there. I'm back at kind of square one. I've been giving absolutely everything to to training, to push my mind and my body further than I have before, trying to see if I can excel and just squeeze more juice out of this.

"I'm under no assumptions that it will be easy. It's not. But I don't feel the pressure. The outside pressure is non-existent for me. The pressure is with from within, what I want to achieve.

"I'm not here to prove anything to anybody. I never feel I have to do anything. I've been here a long time and done it time and time again.

"I know what it takes to do the job, and that's what I want to deliver for myself, my family, for this team that I really believe deserve success."

Hamilton: The goal is to win

Ferrari have not won the Drivers' Championship since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 as Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel failed to become world champions in red.

The Scuderia's last title was the Constructors' Championship in 2008, the same year Hamilton won his first title.

Hamilton has an "open mind" coming into Melbourne, a track Ferrari have historically been strong at.

"Joining a new team, as soon as you can get to performing at the high level and getting results, is the better," he added.

"Inevitably, there is a transition period and there is a foundation that's needed to be built. That's what we've been doing over the past couple of months and the first half of the season really is kind of that foundation, building those relationships, the trust you're building with absolutely every single person within the team that you get to work in.

"It's not something you just step into in the door. Trust and respect; while respect is given, trust is something that is built over time.

"Of course, the goal is to win. The goal is to take the team forwards. I've had some not so spectacular years and I will try to see if I can have a better year than the last three and there will be lots of factors that connect to that."

Hamilton explains Ferrari differences

Hamilton will drive without a Mercedes engine for the first time in his F1 career, which is a significant change due to the technological differences.

He tested the 2023 and 2024 Ferrari cars in January and February but has spent just one and a half days in the 2025 machine during pre-season testing, where he was second quickest.

"It's something quite new. [The engine has a] different vibration, different feel," said Hamilton.

"The whole team works completely differently. I was just sitting just looking at the race trace from last year and it's upside down compared to the previous ones. I'm looking at it and I didn't understand it at all!

"Looking at things from a different perspective makes it exciting and challenging, this is the most exciting period of my life, and so I'm really just enjoying it and I'm so excited to get in the car tomorrow [Friday]."

