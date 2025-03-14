Australian GP: Lando Norris sets pace as Oliver Bearman suffers big crash in first Melbourne practice

Lando Norris topped the first practice session of the 2025 Formula 1 season at the Australian Grand Prix as British rookie Oliver Bearman suffered a big crash.

Norris had on Thursday played down his and McLaren's status as pre-season favourites, but flashed some of the performance that many expect to give the Brit a fine opportunity to claim his maiden F1 title.

He set a time of 1:17.252s in the closing moments of the session to finish 0.149s clear of Carlos Sainz, who impressed for Williams following his move from Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton was only 12th in his first race weekend session for Ferrari, finishing six tenths of a second behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was third.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton takes to the track for his Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri was four tenths off his McLaren team-mate Norris in fourth, while Max Verstappen was marginally further back in fifth for Red Bull as he began his quest for a fifth successive drivers' title.

George Russell finished seventh for Mercedes but survived a late scare as he spun after driving onto the grass at Turn 4 and managed to stop his car just short of the barriers.

Bearman, who is driving in his first full campaign having made three race appearances last season, caused the second of two red flags during the session as he ran onto the gravel at the exit of Turn 10 and then slammed into the barrier having failed to regain control of his Haas as it emerged from the trap.

That interruption, along with an earlier delay to allow gravel to be removed from the track where it had been kicked up by cars running off line at Turn 6, meant almost a third of the hour long session were lost.

More to follow...

Australian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.252 2) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.149 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.209 4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.418 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.444 6) Alex Albon Williams +0.461 7) George Russell Mercedes +0.464 8) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.484 9) Isack Hadjar RB +0.595 10) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.805 11) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.809 12) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.819 13) Jack Doohan Alpine +0.980 14) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.138 15) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.186 16) Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.203 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.253 18) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.334 19) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.887 20) Oliver Bearman Haas +2.060

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Strategy analyst and former Aston Martin Head of Strategy Bernie Collins breaks down your best chances of winning the opening race of the F1 calendar, the Australian Grand Prix

Friday March 14

2.55am: F3 Qualifying*

3.40am: Team Principals' Press Conference

4.45am: Australian GP Practice Two (session begins at 5am)*

6.25am: F2 Qualifying*

7.15am: The F1 Show*

Saturday March 15

12.10am: F3 Sprint*

1.10am: Australian GP Practice Three (session begins at 1.30am)*

3.10am: F2 Sprint*

4.15am: Australian GP Qualifying build-up*

5am: AUSTRALIAN GP QUALIFYING*

7am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

7.30am: Australian GP Qualifying Replay* (9am on Sky Showcase)

9.55pm: F3 Feature Race*

Sunday March 16

12.25am: F2 Feature Race*

2.30am: Australian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday*

4am: THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX*

6am: Australian GP reaction: Chequered Flag*

7am: Ted's Notebook*

7.55am: Australian GP race replay

10am: Australian GP highlights (also on Sky Showcase)

7pm: Villeneuve Pironi - Racing's Untold Tragedy

*Also on Sky Sports Main Event

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP this weekend. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime