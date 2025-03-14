Australian GP: Lando Norris sets pace as Oliver Bearman suffers big crash in first Melbourne practice
Lando Norris topped the timesheet for McLaren at Albert Park; Oliver Bearman began his debut campaign with a big crash for Haas; watch second practice later on Friday from 5am, with Qualifying for the Australian GP at 5am on Saturday, live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 14 March 2025 02:56, UK
Lando Norris topped the first practice session of the 2025 Formula 1 season at the Australian Grand Prix as British rookie Oliver Bearman suffered a big crash.
Norris had on Thursday played down his and McLaren's status as pre-season favourites, but flashed some of the performance that many expect to give the Brit a fine opportunity to claim his maiden F1 title.
He set a time of 1:17.252s in the closing moments of the session to finish 0.149s clear of Carlos Sainz, who impressed for Williams following his move from Ferrari.
Lewis Hamilton was only 12th in his first race weekend session for Ferrari, finishing six tenths of a second behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was third.
Oscar Piastri was four tenths off his McLaren team-mate Norris in fourth, while Max Verstappen was marginally further back in fifth for Red Bull as he began his quest for a fifth successive drivers' title.
George Russell finished seventh for Mercedes but survived a late scare as he spun after driving onto the grass at Turn 4 and managed to stop his car just short of the barriers.
Bearman, who is driving in his first full campaign having made three race appearances last season, caused the second of two red flags during the session as he ran onto the gravel at the exit of Turn 10 and then slammed into the barrier having failed to regain control of his Haas as it emerged from the trap.
That interruption, along with an earlier delay to allow gravel to be removed from the track where it had been kicked up by cars running off line at Turn 6, meant almost a third of the hour long session were lost.
More to follow...
Australian GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:17.252
|2) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.149
|3) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.209
|4) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.418
|5) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.444
|6) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.461
|7) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.464
|8) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.484
|9) Isack Hadjar
|RB
|+0.595
|10) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.805
|11) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+0.809
|12) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.819
|13) Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+0.980
|14) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.138
|15) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.186
|16) Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|+1.203
|17) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.253
|18) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.334
|19) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.887
|20) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.060
