 Skip to content
Breaking

Australian GP Qualifying: Lando Norris claims pole position with Lewis Hamilton only eighth on Ferrari debut

Lando Norris edges out team-mate Oscar Piastri for pole as McLaren seal front-row lockout at Australian Grand Prix; Lewis Hamilton only eighth on Ferrari debut; watch the season-opening Australian GP live on Sky Sports F1 at 4am on Sunday, with a full race replay at 8am

Saturday 15 March 2025 06:40, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of Saturday's Qualifying from the Australian Grand Prix

Lando Norris claimed pole position for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as his team-mate Oscar Piastri completed a McLaren front-row lockout.

McLaren, the reigning constructors' champions, had established themselves as clear favourites for pole but put themselves under pressure by blowing their first runs in the final part of qualifying, before both drivers stepped up in the closing moments.

Piastri went to the top of the timesheet but was eclipsed by Norris moments later as the Brit delivered a 1:15.096 to better his team-mate by almost a tenth of a second.

Max Verstappen, seeking a fifth successive drivers' title, completed an impressive recovery from his Friday practice struggles to take third for Red Bull, but was a considerable margin of nearly four tenths back from Norris.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Lando Norris takes pole position for the Australian Grand Prix after edging Oscar Piastri in front of his home crowd

George Russell was a further tenth back in fourth for Mercedes, who like Red Bull would have been surprised to have so comfortably outperformed Ferrari.

Ferrari had on Friday appeared to be McLaren's biggest challengers but struggled as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton - on his first outing for the Italian team following his blockbuster switch from Mercedes - could only manage seventh and eighth, respectively.

Hamilton was almost nine tenths off Norris' pole time, and two tenths back from his team-mate, having survived a spin during Q2 to advance to the final stage of the session.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton lost the rear end on the way into turn 11, leaving him facing the wrong way

They were stunned by a surprise third-row line-up of Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda and Williams' Alex Albon, who delivered brilliant laps in the closing moments of the session.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly was ninth, while Carlos Sainz was 10th on his Williams debut having been replaced by Hamilton at Ferrari.

While McLaren appear to be in control heading into Sunday's race, live on Sky Sports F1 at 4am, the forecast of rain in Melbourne has the potential to eliminate their advantage and create opportunities for their rivals.

Australian GP Qualifying: Top 10

1) Lando Norris, McLaren

2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Alex Albon, Williams

6) Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

7) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

9) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10) Carlos Sainz, Williams

Antonelli, Lawson knocked out in Q1

There was a surprise Q1 exit for Andrea Kimi Antonelli on his Mercedes debut as the Italian teenager qualified 16th.

He had looked assured throughout practice but damaged the floor of his car by running into a gravel trap and was left unable to find enough pace to advance as fellow rookie Gabriel Bortoleto knocked him out in the closing moments.

Liam Lawson was also knocked out in Q1 as he endured a miserable first qualifying session for Red Bull after a lack of preparation time following a power unit issue in final practice.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Karun Chandhok outlines what went wrong for Liam Lawson as he failed to qualify through to Q2 at the Australian GP

Lawson struggled for pace on his first Q1 run before then making errors to go off track with his second and third efforts, leaving him to start from 18th on Sunday.

British rookie Oliver Bearman's nightmare start to his first full F1 campaign continued as a gearbox failure prevented him from setting a time in Q1.

The Haas driver missed second practice after damaging his car with a big crash in the opening session, and then beached his car in the gravel just a couple of minutes into final practice earlier on Saturday.

Australian GP Qualifying Timesheet

Driver Team Time
1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.096
2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.084
3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.385
4) George Russell Mercedes +0.450
5) Alex Albon Williams +0.574
6) Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.641
7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.659
8) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.877
9) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.884
10) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.966
Knocked out in Q2
11) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:16.175
12) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.453
13) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.483
14) Jack Doohan Alpine 1:16.863
15) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 1:17.520
Knocked out in Q1
16) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.525
17) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 1:16.579
18) Liam Lawson Red Bull 1:17.094
19) Esteban Ocon Haas 1:17.147
20) Oliver Bearman Haas No time set

Sky Sports F1's live Australian GP schedule

Sunday March 16

  • 12.25am: F2 Feature Race*
  • 2.30am: Australian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday*
  • 4am: THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX*
  • 6am: Australian GP reaction: Chequered Flag*
  • 7am: Ted's Notebook*
  • 7.55am: Australian GP race replay
  • 10am: Australian GP highlights (also on Sky Showcase)
  • 7pm: Villeneuve Pironi - Racing's Untold Tragedy

*Also on Sky Sports Main Event

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP on March 14-16. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime

Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱

Watch F1 races live on the Sky Sports app... with highlights, commentary, onboards and battle channel

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW