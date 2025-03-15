Australian GP Qualifying: Lando Norris claims pole position with Lewis Hamilton only eighth on Ferrari debut

Lando Norris claimed pole position for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as his team-mate Oscar Piastri completed a McLaren front-row lockout.

McLaren, the reigning constructors' champions, had established themselves as clear favourites for pole but put themselves under pressure by blowing their first runs in the final part of qualifying, before both drivers stepped up in the closing moments.

Piastri went to the top of the timesheet but was eclipsed by Norris moments later as the Brit delivered a 1:15.096 to better his team-mate by almost a tenth of a second.

Max Verstappen, seeking a fifth successive drivers' title, completed an impressive recovery from his Friday practice struggles to take third for Red Bull, but was a considerable margin of nearly four tenths back from Norris.

George Russell was a further tenth back in fourth for Mercedes, who like Red Bull would have been surprised to have so comfortably outperformed Ferrari.

Ferrari had on Friday appeared to be McLaren's biggest challengers but struggled as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton - on his first outing for the Italian team following his blockbuster switch from Mercedes - could only manage seventh and eighth, respectively.

Hamilton was almost nine tenths off Norris' pole time, and two tenths back from his team-mate, having survived a spin during Q2 to advance to the final stage of the session.

They were stunned by a surprise third-row line-up of Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda and Williams' Alex Albon, who delivered brilliant laps in the closing moments of the session.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly was ninth, while Carlos Sainz was 10th on his Williams debut having been replaced by Hamilton at Ferrari.

While McLaren appear to be in control heading into Sunday's race, live on Sky Sports F1 at 4am, the forecast of rain in Melbourne has the potential to eliminate their advantage and create opportunities for their rivals.

Australian GP Qualifying: Top 10 1) Lando Norris, McLaren



2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



4) George Russell, Mercedes



5) Alex Albon, Williams



6) Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls



7) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



8) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



9) Pierre Gasly, Alpine



10) Carlos Sainz, Williams





Antonelli, Lawson knocked out in Q1

There was a surprise Q1 exit for Andrea Kimi Antonelli on his Mercedes debut as the Italian teenager qualified 16th.

He had looked assured throughout practice but damaged the floor of his car by running into a gravel trap and was left unable to find enough pace to advance as fellow rookie Gabriel Bortoleto knocked him out in the closing moments.

Liam Lawson was also knocked out in Q1 as he endured a miserable first qualifying session for Red Bull after a lack of preparation time following a power unit issue in final practice.

Lawson struggled for pace on his first Q1 run before then making errors to go off track with his second and third efforts, leaving him to start from 18th on Sunday.

British rookie Oliver Bearman's nightmare start to his first full F1 campaign continued as a gearbox failure prevented him from setting a time in Q1.

The Haas driver missed second practice after damaging his car with a big crash in the opening session, and then beached his car in the gravel just a couple of minutes into final practice earlier on Saturday.

Australian GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.096 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.084 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.385 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.450 5) Alex Albon Williams +0.574 6) Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.641 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.659 8) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.877 9) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.884 10) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.966 Knocked out in Q2 11) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:16.175 12) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.453 13) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.483 14) Jack Doohan Alpine 1:16.863 15) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 1:17.520 Knocked out in Q1 16) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.525 17) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 1:16.579 18) Liam Lawson Red Bull 1:17.094 19) Esteban Ocon Haas 1:17.147 20) Oliver Bearman Haas No time set

