Australian GP: Lando Norris reveals McLaren warning ahead of Oscar Piastri battle at Albert Park

Lando Norris has confirmed he and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri have rules they "cannot cross" with the pair set to fight it out for the win at the Australian Grand Prix.

Norris pipped Piastri to pole by less than one tenth of a second for the season opener in Melbourne, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen in third.

The awkward first chicane at Albert Park, followed by a lengthy straight to Turn Three, means the McLaren duo could find themselves side by side after the lights go out at 4am, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. Rain is also forecast, which would add to the drama.

"There have obviously been discussions. We're prepared because we know we're going to have a lot more of this kind of thing over the course of the season," said Norris.

"There are clearly rules we cannot cross. Both cars will always have to stay in the race and that kind of thing. But we're both competitors. That's clear.

"We both want to fight for victories. That's clear, but there's just boundaries around the car, so it's a little bit more space here and there, but we're free to race. We're free to try and win races."

"But what won us last year the constructors was how we helped one another out, and how we kept things clean, and how there was order when there was needed to be.

"But a lot of that was very much later in the season, when external things were happening. At the minute, there is none of that. We're both excited and, of course, we have our morning talks, but let's wait and see."

Norris vs Piastri flashpoints in 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix: Norris was told repeatedly to let Piastri through during the latter stages of the race after he undercut his team-mate in the pit stops. Eventually, Norris let Piastri through with three laps to go so the Australian won his maiden F1 race

Italian Grand Prix: Piastri overtook Norris on the opening lap when the pair were in first and second. In doing so, Norris also lost out to Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari driver went on to take victory

After that Monza incident, McLaren declared Norris would get priority for the remainder of the season due to his position in the Drivers' Championship

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Norris slowed down Sergio Perez to help Piastri and the latter won the race

Sao Paulo Sprint: Piastri let Norris through during the latter stages to help the British driver's title hopes, which were still alive at the time

Qatar Sprint: Norris repaid the favour by slowing down just before the chequered flag to let Piastri win

Piastri: Ultimately we are racing for the team

McLaren have a history of big inter-team battles stretching back to Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in the late 1980s, then Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in 2007, where both drivers were beaten to the title by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

This year marks the third season Norris and Piastri have been team-mates at McLaren. As Piastri continues to improve, it is likely there will be tense moments between the McLaren duo, particularly if the World Championship is at stake.

"We are free to race each other. I obviously want to win the race as much as Lando does," said Piastri.

"He summed it up very well. Any team - not just McLaren - the No 1 rule is to have no contact and to give each other space, so that's no different.

"If there's opportunities for either of us to take advantage of certain situations, then we will and we're free to do that.

"Ultimately we are racing for the team. It's a very important thing for us. We said numerous times last year, the teamwork that we show as drivers, but also as a team, is what won us the Constructors' Championship last year.

"I think it's important to recognise that fact. The car has been strong for a while now but I think also the team is very strong."

Brown: We want to let drivers decide who wins McLaren chief executive Zak Brown speaking to Sky Sports News:



"We would like to be running one-two after the first lap, especially if it's wet. Visibility is a big thing.



"At the end of the day, we are a two-car team, we have two drivers that want to compete for the World Championship, that's how we go racing and that's how we have always gone racing.



"We want to give both of our drivers a fair chance and let them decide who will be world champion, and not be a one-car team."



