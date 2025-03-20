Eddie Jordan: Former F1 team owner dies aged 76

Eddie Jordan has passed away at the age of 76; Jordan had an F1 team for 15 seasons, winning four races; Irishman recently oversaw Adrian Newey's transfer from Red Bull to Aston Martin and led a consortium that bought rugby union club London Irish out of administration

Sky Sports F1 reporter Craig Slater reflects on the passing of Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan at the age of 76

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has died aged 76.

Jordan had an F1 team, Jordan Grand Prix, from 1991 to 2005 and was a former shareholder of Celtic Football Club.

Last year, the Irishman revealed he was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer. Jordan said he suffered with bladder and prostate cancer which spread to his spine and pelvis.

A family statement on Thursday read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

"He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."

They added: "EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow."

Image: Damon Hill retired from F1 at Jordan in 1999

Jordan's team won four times, including at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix where Damon Hill led a memorable one-two in the rain from Ralf Schumacher.

Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut with Jordan at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, before going on to win a record seven world titles.

After selling his team in 2005, Jordan continued to be involved in F1 as a broadcaster for the BBC and Channel 4 after his stint as team owner and managed legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey.

Over the last 18 months, Jordan oversaw Newey's transfer from Red Bull to Aston Martin. Away from F1, Jordan led a consortium that bought rugby union club London Irish out of administration.

Brundle: We will miss 'character' Eddie

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle:

"I'm really sad to hear that Eddie has succumbed to his illness. He's not been feeling well for quite a while but this has taken him relatively quickly. He was such a character and we will miss him a lot.

"I first raced for Eddie in F3 when we had a pound between us and somehow he hustled and got the car and everything together and we had a great season. That sums him up.

"There are so many drivers in this paddock and formerly on the grid in F1 that would need to thank him, the likes of Eddie Jordan and Jean Alesi, where Eddie gave us a chance in junior racing and promoted us like crazy to get an F1 seat.

"I was lucky enough to drive for him in F1 itself with the Jordan team to close the circle. Just like many other drivers like Damon Hill, Ralf Schumacher, Giancarlo Fisichella, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, they were given a chance because of Eddie and his entrepreneurial spirit and racing mentality.

"The sport will be poorer without him because of what he achieved and what he stood for and what a racer he was."

F1 pays tribute to 'wonderful human' Jordan

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan.

"With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

"Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones."

The current Aston Martin team began as Jordan in 1991, before transitions into Spyker, Force India and Racing Point over the last two decades, with the outfit always based in Silverstone.

Image: Eddie Jordan held a long friendship with former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell said: "Eddie Jordan was one of the all-time motorsport greats. He was a one-off, a wonderful human being, and a charismatic leader who founded this team and took it to F1 in 1991.

"His vision laid the foundations for us and he leaves a lasting legacy for the entire motorsport community. Today we pay tribute to a legend of the sport and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues."

