Max Verstappen: Red Bull receive warning over 2026 car from reigning world champion's manager Raymond Vermeulen

Spirits are high at Red Bull after back-to-back wins for Max Verstappen, but the team were sent a stern warning by the Dutchman's camp during their successful Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Just hours before Verstappen took a pole position that would set up a dominant victory in Baku, an interview with his manager, Raymond Vermeulen, was released by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Along with the four-time world champion's former racing driver father Jos Verstappen, Vermeulen is the other individual whose words carry huge weight on matters involving the sport's star driver.

After some significant speculation linking him with a switch to Mercedes, Verstappen confirmed before the sport's summer break that he would remain with Red Bull next year.

The fact that Verstappen's words only committed him to one more year with Red Bull led most to assume he will use the first year of the sport's new regulations to assess where his best chance of winning more titles will be, and take up the best option in 2027.

Vermeulen has now all but confirmed that.

"It would be a fantastic story if he [Verstappen] were to drive his entire Formula 1 career for Red Bull," Vermeulen said. "But that will only happen if he has the equipment to be able to win."

"Next year it's not only about the engine, but also about the chassis, and which people are brought in here, what impact will that have? It's like putting together a puzzle.

"That's why the conclusion was that it's better to stay at least one more year."

The major regulation change for 2026 is seeing the introduction of new engines as well as completely different chassis, which could potentially reset the pecking order.

Red Bull dominated the first few years of the current regulations before being overhauled by McLaren last season, but the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin will be hopeful of returning to title contention next year.

Vermeulen added: "Max wants to win more championships in the future. He's not done in that regard, but he is dependent on the equipment.

"So I think 2026 will be a very important year, one that will determine where his future lies in Formula 1."

