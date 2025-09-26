Lewis Hamilton provides an update on the health of Roscoe, his dog since 2013, after the Ferrari driver pulled out of a scheduled appearance in a Pirelli tyre test in Italy on Friday

Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver provides update on his dog Roscoe's health after withdrawing from F1 tyre test

Lewis Hamilton withdrew from driving in a Pirelli tyre test on Friday to continue to be with his beloved dog Roscoe, who is in a coma.

Hamilton had been due to join Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in 2026 tyre running at Mugello on Friday. Zhou Guanyu, the team's reserve driver, stood in for him at the Italian track, a Ferrari spokesperson confirmed.

Hamilton provided an update on Roscoe's health in a post to his followers on Instagram.

"Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe," wrote Hamilton.

"He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.

"They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he's in a coma. We don't know whether he will wake from this.

"Tomorrow we'll try to wake him up. I'm by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support."

Hamilton has had the English bulldog since 2013, his first season at Mercedes, with Roscoe a regular presence with his owner in the F1 paddock over the following years.

He was most recently at the track with Hamilton at this year's British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

Roscoe's own Instagram account has 1.3m followers.