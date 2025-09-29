Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver mourns death of pet dog Roscoe with heartfelt tribute after 'painful experience'

Lewis Hamilton has announced the death of his "beloved" pet dog Roscoe.

The seven-time world champion had on Friday revealed on social media that his well-known pet had fallen ill with pneumonia and had been placed in a coma.

Having missed a tyre test event with his Ferrari team to remain by his dog's side, Hamilton announced on Monday that Roscoe had passed away the previous evening "in my arms".

Hamilton wrote: "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.

"He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together."

Hamilton reflected on the 2020 death of his other pet dog, Coco, as the 40-year-old revealed his devastation at having to take the decision to end medical treatment for Roscoe.

He continued: "Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.

"It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

"Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel."

Hamilton adopted the English bulldog in 2013, his first season at Mercedes, with Roscoe a regular presence with his owner in the F1 paddock over the following years.

Hamilton has endured a challenging first campaign with Ferrari after joining the Italian team from Mercedes, with the 105-time race winner yet to score a grand prix podium for his new squad.

The 2025 season, which has seven of 24 rounds remaining, is due to continue in Singapore this weekend, with first practice on Friday.