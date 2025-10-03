Christian Horner: Aston Martin have 'no plans' to bring former Red Bull team principal on board says Andy Cowell

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell say the team have "no plans" to bring former Red Bull chief Christian Horner on board.

Horner's future, and where on the grid he might return in F1, has intensified since the 51-year-old's official departure from Red Bull was last week announced after agreement on the terms of his exit after 20 years in charge.

Sky Sports understands Horner, who was removed from his dual Red Bull Racing role of team principal and chief executive in July, took a reduced pay-out in the region of £75m to ensure he will be allowed to return to the sport in 2026.

Speaking on Thursday in Singapore, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu claimed Horner had "approached us" but that after an "exploratory talk" discussions had gone no further.

Horner has also been linked with Aston Martin and, asked in Friday's team bosses' press conferences if they had been approached, Cowell said he had spoken to team owner Lawrence Stroll about the situation.

"Had a chat with Lawrence this morning to find out what he knows," said Cowell.

"It looks as though Christian's ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment, so you can pass the question along."

Cowell, whose Aston Martin team hired legendary technical chief Adrian Newey from Horner's Red Bull last year, added: "I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian either in a operational or investment role in the future."

Sky Sports News understands that while Horner is keen on returning to F1 in future he has not sought a job with another team since leaving Red Bull and that any discussions have been incidental.

His first main first priority is establishing what the best financial vehicle would be for him to make a return as a stakeholder and he has held multiple meetings with global banks, individuals with significant wealth and sovereign wealth fund-level entities.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Craig Slater provides the latest update on former Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner's exit package and if he could return to F1.

The two team chiefs alongside Cowell in the press conference - Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen and Williams team principal James Vowles - were also asked if their outfits had spoken with Horner.

At Renault-owned Alpine, where Horner's long-time friend Flavio Briatore is executive advisor, Nielsen said: "As far as I know, no [Horner has not been in touch] but Flavio and Christian are old friends.

"That's no secret. What they've talked about, I don't know, but everything I see and everything I know, there's no truth in Christian coming to Alpine, but that doesn't mean it won't happen."

Williams' Vowles also said there had been no contract with his squad.

Asked if he would welcome a conversation in the future, Vowles said: "You should always welcome a conversation. There's no point closing the door.

"But I think we are happy with the structure we have and it's working. I don't see any reason to make any changes to that."

