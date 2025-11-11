Lando Norris: McLaren driver hits back at critics after perfect Sao Paulo GP weekend in Brazil

Lando Norris says he is "ignoring everyone that talks c***" after he took control of the Drivers' Championship with victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris made it back-to-back race victories for just the second time this year and also won Saturday's Sprint to take a 24-point lead in the Drivers' Championship over Oscar Piastri and is 49 points ahead of Max Verstappen with three rounds to go.

The McLaren driver's steeliness was questioned by critics earlier this year after a series of minor errors and Norris decided to hit back when asked about how he's found such great recent form.

"Just ignore everyone that talks c*** about you! Just focus on yourself," he said.

"The team are doing an amazing job, giving me a great car. We're pushing hard every single weekend and I'm pushing hard away from the track. Rewarding - it doesn't come easy, that's for sure."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Norris was asked in the press conference to elaborate on his comments and added: "Honestly, nothing in particular. But there's always people out there that try and bring you down a little bit. I guess it's quite normal.

"Also, when you're on a big stage, there's a lot of people that talk and say things, try and influence other people to have effects.

"Even the cheers and the not-cheers-you still hear it. It's not the nicest thing. But I think it's something I've done well over the last few months."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris says hard work and a good team around him is the reason for his resurgence and lead of the F1 driver championship for McLaren

Norris: I cared too much

Norris has been open and honest with the media since he joined F1 in 2019 and, in recent seasons, it has been a contentious topic, with some believing that his approach displays weakness and will encourage rivals. Last year, he revealed he could "barely eat" on race day.

The 25-year-old was booed in Mexico City last month following his dominant win and there were few cheers when he stood on the podium in Sao Paulo on Sunday.

"I care a lot about people's perspectives and how I'm portrayed and things in the media," continued Norris.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The crowd erupted with boos heard as McLaren driver Lando Norris spoke on his Mexico City Grand Prix victory

"I probably cared too much - even at the beginning of the year, I think I cared too much, and probably it was affecting me in not the best ways.

"I've just learned to deal with those things better - not by not caring, because I still always want to have a good impression. I never want to be rude or do those things.

"But I'll always try and make my point and say what I believe in. That's one of the things I've learned the most: just to be true to yourself, have confidence in yourself, believe in yourself, and speak your mind. So, it's more just keeping my head down and concentrating on myself."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Norris: No point getting too excited yet

Norris has the opportunity to become the 11th British F1 driver to become world champion, should he hold onto his lead over Piastri and Verstappen.

But, he is not getting carried away and says the title race can "change so quickly" as proved with Piastri's offs in Brazil.

The three races left - all live on Sky Sports F1 November 21-23: Las Vegas Grand Prix

November 28-30: Qatar Grand Prix (Sprint weekend)

December 5-7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

He added: "It just feels like another weekend where I came to try and win, to get the most points I could, and did that. I did that also in Mexico, so neither are turning points.

"They're just strong results, which is exactly what I need, exactly what I'm fighting for every single weekend and every day. So just very pleased, but it's still a long way to go. So no point getting too happy or excited just yet."

Formula 1's thrilling title race continues with the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21-23, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime