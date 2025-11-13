Lando Norris booing, Rory McIlroy abuse and Ashes sledging: When sporting etiquette crosses the line

Sport thrives on emotion. Rivalries, chants, celebrations are all part of its heartbeat. But recent flashpoints across different sports have raised a pressing question: when does passion become hostility - and what effect does it have on our sportsmen and sportswomen?

From fans' abuse of Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup, to the Aussie media's sledging of Ben Stokes and England's cricketers upon their arrival Down Under for the Ashes, where should a line be drawn?

Racing Bulls team member incites Lando booing

In Sao Paulo, McLaren's Lando Norris should have been basking in glory after stretching his lead at the top of the drivers' championship with another victory.

Instead, a Racing Bulls team member was filmed giving a thumbs-down during the podium ceremony, appearing to encourage boos towards the Englishman.

The F1 team have since released a statement, saying it "doesn't reflect our team's values".

It was the second successive race that Norris has been booed by spectators, following on from the vitriol suffered at the Mexico GP.

Speaking after his win in Mexico, Norris said that being booed "makes it more entertaining for me".

"People can do what they want, honestly," Norris said in Mexico. "They have the right to do it if they want to do it. I think that's sport sometimes."

Yet he has also been open recently about how online criticism does impact him.

"I care a lot about people's perspectives and how I'm portrayed and things in the media.

"I probably cared too much - even at the beginning of the year, I think I cared too much, and probably it was affecting me in not the best ways."

Rory's Ryder Cup abuse

The Ryder Cup is famed for its intensity, but this year at Bethpage Black, the atmosphere turned toxic. Rory McIlroy endured jeers, taunts from hostile supporters, while his wife, Erica Stoll, even had a beer thrown at her.

"I don't think we should ever accept that in golf," McIlroy said in Team Europe's winning Ryder Cup press conference in September. "I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to respect people."

It wasn't only the spectators wading in with abuse. Even the Ryder Cup first-tee announcer encouraged expletive-filled chants at the Northern Irishman and stepped down from duties ahead of the final day's play.

McIlroy admitted the abuse "galvanised" Team Europe but he also called it "a tough week" that tested his mental resilience.

Last week, he also revealed that he had received a personal apology from PGA of America CEO, Derek Sprague.

"He couldn't have been more gracious or apologetic and he wrote us a lovely letter, which we really appreciated."

Liverpool fans' jeering of a former hero

Football added its own chapter to when passion can turn into poison, when Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to Anfield with Real Madrid earlier this month.

The former vice-captain was met with boos during warm-ups, team announcements, and every touch of the ball. A mural of him near Anfield was even defaced with "Rat not welcome."

Alexander-Arnold responded with dignity: "Whatever way I'm received is the decision of the fans. I'll always love the club… I've got memories there that will last me a lifetime."

While team-mate Jude Bellingham offered perspective: "The fans booing isn't a reflection of how they feel about him. It's more to give their team the edge and throw him off a little bit."

Ashes mind games or malice?

The Australian tabloids have long weaponised banter, but their latest headlines upon England men's team's arrival Down Under, branding captain Ben Stokes a 'cocky complainer" and Joe Root 'Average Joe' has sparked much debate on the eve of the Ashes.

"I think the build-up is always hyped up," Stokes said of the Aussie media's sledging. "It always gets quite spicy the closer you get to the opening game. I think we just let the outside people have those war of words. It's been quite funny to see what's been coming out recently.

"I was a bit gutted when they turned their attention to Rooty because I was waiting to see what the next headline about me was. But it's expected. That's part of being in Australia."

Former England bowler Steven Finn has warned such tactics could backfire: "I think Ben Stokes thrives when he has a point to prove… You really don't want to provoke him because it makes him even better."

When heckling affects performance

Luke Littler has had to endure plenty of booing from crowds this season because, as Luke Humphries said earlier this year, "he's not the underdog anymore".

It's a pressure the teenager has taken in his stride, much like he has with everything else since bursting on the scene two years ago.

Germany's Niko Springer, however, didn't quite see the funny side when he was jeered during his Grand Slam of Darts group stage clash with Beau Greaves this week.

After being pegged back to 3-2 by the 21-year-old, Springer, reacted to the light-hearted booing from some of the Wolverhampton crowd by standing and staring at fans in slight disappointment for a brief few seconds.

He had been on course to win the leg, requiring only double 20. But on returning to the oche, he missed the double by miles.

He subsequently went on to lose the tie as Greaves won the next three legs for victory - and was then asked about Springer's reaction to fans.

"I thought it was funny. I don't think it's disrespectful at all," she said.

"They were on his back. Why not? There was nothing he could do about it, even if he didn't do that, they still would have been on his back anyway.

"I tried to concentrate on my game, but I couldn't help but laugh."

Where's the line?

The question isn't whether fans should be passionate, given that's the essence of sport. But it's about how far that passion can go before it becomes poison.

Criticism of performance is part of the game; players expect it and often use it as fuel.

Humour can be a good deflection tactic - like Stokes' disappointment in the Aussie media flipping to Root as the butt of their jokes.

Or maybe Norris is taking the best approach by 'ignoring everyone that talks c***'.

Securing a first F1 world title would certainly give him the last laugh.