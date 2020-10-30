Mercedes: How they can clinch F1 Constructors' Championship at Emilia Romagna GP

Mercedes are poised to wrap up a seventh consecutive constructors' championship on F1's return to Imola on Sunday and take another prestigious record away from Ferrari.

Dominating the 2020 season with 10 wins from 12 races, Mercedes will set a new F1 mark of seven teams' crowns in a row at the Emilia Romagna GP if Red Bull do not outscore them by a significant points margin.

The Brackley team currently share the record for consecutive titles with Ferrari who won six in a row between 1999-2004 during their own dominant era, with Michael Schumacher.

Mercedes broke Ferrari's record for five constructors-drivers title doubles in a row last year, while Lewis Hamilton surpassed Schumacher's all-time race wins record last week.

What are the title maths for Imola?

Mercedes lead second-placed Red Bull, the only other team still in mathematical contention, by 209 points heading into this weekend's unique two-day Imola event - the 13th round of the 17-race season.

2020 Constructors' top-five standings Team Points 1) Mercedes 435 2) Red Bull 226 3) Racing Point 126 4) McLaren 124 5) Renault 120

There are only a maximum of 176 points left up for grabs in the four events after Imola.

So to deny Mercedes another constructors' coronation on Sunday, Red Bull must outscore their great rivals by 34 points to make them wait at least two more weeks to Turkey to retain the trophy.

But the last time Red Bull outscored Mercedes by more than 33 points?

That was at the 2016 Spanish GP when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg crashed together on the first lap.

In fact, that Barcelona race is the only time in the seven-season hybrid engine era Mercedes have been outscored by any team by at least the margin Red Bull require on Sunday (it was 37 points on that occasion).

Even if Red Bull finish one-two with the fastest lap in Italy (44 points), one Mercedes driver would just need to finish fourth to clinch the team another crown with four races to spare.

With the constructors' race therefore highly likely to be settled on Sunday, Mercedes are set to move alongside Lotus on seven constructors' championship titles in F1 history, with one fewer than McLaren and two fewer than Williams.

Most F1 Constructors' Championships Team Titles 1) Ferrari 16 2) Williams 9 3) McLaren 8 4) Lotus 7 5) Mercedes 6 6) Red Bull 4

But Mercedes, whose original Silver Arrows F1 team of the 1950s competed before the Constructors' Championship was inaugurated in 1958, have featured in just 11 seasons since returning as a works squad.

Ferrari lead the all-time table with 16 teams' titles.