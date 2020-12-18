Mercedes confirm new ownership structure with Ineos, Toto Wolff stays on as boss

Mercedes have announced that chemical giant Ineos will become one-third joint owners of F1's world champion team alongside Daimler and Toto Wolff.

Wolff will also continue as team boss and chief executive for a further three years.

Daimler are reducing their current shareholding from 60 per cent, with Wolff increasing his 30 per cent stake, to create three equal partners with Ineos.

Ineos, owned by Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe, became a team partner at the start of this year.

"We are delighted to welcome INEOS to our Formula One joint venture as a fellow shareholder," said Daimler chairman Ola Källenius

"It is a sign of the strength of the organization in Brackley that we have been able to attract prestigious investors in INEOS, who see real potential for the future growth and development of the team. We remain firmly committed to Formula One, and the forthcoming cost cap along with the new shareholding structure put us in an even stronger position for continued success.

"With an even closer alignment to our Mercedes-AMG performance division beginning in 2021, and Toto's continued leadership in the coming years, the future is bright for Mercedes-Benz in Formula One."

The team will continue to be the Mercedes works team and run their chassis and power units.

More to follow...