George Russell signs for Mercedes: British driver to join Lewis Hamilton for 2022 Formula 1 season

George Russell will join Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's next team-mate, with the world champions confirming their all-British 2022 driver line-up.

Earning his chance with the team who first signed him as a junior driver before supporting his three brilliant seasons in F1 with Williams, Russell, 23, will be Hamilton's sixth - and youngest - team-mate in the sport.

Mercedes say Russell has signed a "long-term contract" with the team.

He replaces Valtteri Bottas, who is moving to Alfa Romeo after five seasons with Mercedes.

"It's a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands," said Russell, who also paid tribute to Williams. "But I'm under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge; it's going to be a steep learning curve."

It’s official. Next year, I’ll be a Mercedes F1 driver. This is a special day for me and I want to say a huge thank you to @WilliamsRacing, @MercedesAMGF1 and everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MmGA1vr9mR — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 7, 2021

Toto Wolff added: "He has been a winner in every racing category - and the past three seasons with Williams have given us a taste of what the future could hold for him in F1.

"Now, it is our challenge together to help him continue learning within our environment and alongside Lewis, the greatest F1 driver of all time. I am confident that as their relationship grows, they will form a strong team and deliver for Mercedes on and off the track in the years ahead."

I want to take a moment to welcome @GeorgeRussell63 to the team. Through hard work he has rightly earned his spot. I look forward to seeing him grow as a driver with this great team and working with him to raise @MercedesAMGF1 higher. See you next year🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CRsgrilmUd — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 7, 2021

Russell's signing follows tough deliberation from Mercedes as they weighed the known quantity of Bottas - who has challenged but not beaten seven-time champion Hamilton over a season - versus their rising F1 star.

In the end they opted for the man who as well as shining down the grid at Williams, starred in his one-off appearance in the Mercedes when filling in for Hamilton last December in Bahrain.

It results in F1's first all-British driver line-up since Hamilton partnered Jenson Button at McLaren before joining Mercedes in 2013.

Since then, Hamilton's team-mates have been Nico Rosberg, who he had an increasingly fierce rivalry with before the German retired after his title win in 2016, and Bottas, who restored harmony at Mercedes and who Hamilton recently hailed as his "best team-mate" in the sport.

Russell has spoken glowingly about joining Hamilton, his idol and the most successful driver in F1 history.

"I've looked up to Lewis since I was in go-karts and the opportunity to learn from someone who has become a role model both on and off track can only benefit me as a driver, a professional, and a human being," he added.

Hamilton took to social media to welcome Russell to the team.

"I want to take a moment to welcome George Russell to the team," he posted. "I remember meeting him when he was young, dreaming of one day being a Formula 1 driver. I'd only just reached my own dream of becoming an F1 driver, so I know what this day means and how it will feel for him.

"He is a great example to all the kids out there that dreams do come true when you chase them wholeheartedly. Through hard work he has rightly earned his spot on our team. I look forward to seeing him grow as a driver with this great team and working with him to raise Mercedes higher. See you next year."

Russell gets his big chance at Mercedes

Not turning 24 until just before his debut season with F1's world champions, Russell is another member of the sport's impressive and ultra-fast next generation. And since joining Mercedes' junior programme in 2017, the Norfolk-born racer has passed every test thrown his way with flying colours.

Russell won both the GP3 (2017) and Formula 2 titles (2018) before making the step up to F1 with Williams in 2019, effectively on loan from Mercedes.

Consistently outperforming a car that has often been the slowest on the grid, Russell has earned plenty of plaudits and, while only scoring his first points for the team at this year's Hungarian GP, has - astonishingly - never been beaten in qualifying by a Williams team-mate.

His front-row-securing qualifying lap at last month's Belgian GP, meanwhile, was hailed as one of the greatest F1 laps of all-time.

Russell also gave a tantalising taste of what he could do in a Mercedes when filling in for Hamilton, sidelined with Covid, at the 2020 Sakhir GP, leading the race and beating Bottas until cruel tyre issues cost him. By that point, Mercedes had also made their decision to retain Bottas for 2021.

Formula 1 in 2022: Confirmed grid so far Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Alpine Fernando Alonso Esteban Ocon AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Aston Martin TBC (have option on Sebastian Vettel) TBC (have option on Lance Stroll) Williams TBC TBC Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas TBC Haas Nikita Mazepin TBC

But Russell now gets his opportunity to shine. While he will want to become the first team-mate to beat Hamilton over a season since Rosberg, he will also be tasked with retaining a strong team bond with Hamilton, with Mercedes keen to avoid a return to intra-team rivalry.

Mercedes have not specified the length of Russell's contract, but Hamilton is signed up until at least the end of 2023 and the team have spoken of their confidence of Hamilton, 36, extending his stay even further.