Turkish GP: Lewis Hamilton 'frustrated for not following my gut' but Mercedes defend pit-call

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton shares his frustrations over team radio after losing places by changes tyres towards the end of the Turkish GP Lewis Hamilton shares his frustrations over team radio after losing places by changes tyres towards the end of the Turkish GP

A "frustrated" Lewis Hamilton believes he should have overruled his Mercedes team and not stopped at the Turkish GP, although Toto Wolff has defended the pit decision amid the threat of a "catastrophic" race retirement.

Following a dramatic and controversial end to a fine comeback drive, Hamilton's two-point title lead over Max Verstappen turned into a six-point deficit as the seven-time world champion and Mercedes disagreed over strategy.

Hamilton was running third behind Verstappen with just eight laps to go and, having already ignored previous instructions to change his intermediate tyres, looked willing to commit to the full 58 laps without stopping. But Hamilton then agreed to stop, which dropped him back to fifth - where he would finish the wet Istanbul Park race.

"**** man why'd you give up that space?" blasted Hamilton to trusted engineer Pete Bonnington on team radio. "We shouldn't have come in. I told you."

Hamilton calmed down slightly after the race, but still felt his team made the wrong call.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton felt he should have either stayed out or taken the decision to pit earlier to maximise the best result at the Turkish GP Lewis Hamilton felt he should have either stayed out or taken the decision to pit earlier to maximise the best result at the Turkish GP

"I feel like I should have stayed out," Hamilton told F1. "My gut feeling was to stay out, and I feel like that's what I should have done. So I'm frustrated in myself for not following my gut."

Asked by Sky F1 if his tyres could have lasted the whole race, Hamilton said: "[Esteban] Ocon's did, so they probably could.

Lewis’ tyre… Merc made the safe call to pit. Can see the carcass coming through.



Should they have been braver and stayed out to try and take 3rd and the extra 5 points?



Debate…. pic.twitter.com/jJ11jRqMIK — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) October 10, 2021

"It felt good to be in third and I thought if I just hold onto this, this will be a great result [starting] from 11th. This is worse, but it could be worse."

Mercedes: 'Hamilton didn't see how much he was dropping off'

Mercedes boss Wolff, however, backed his team's strategy - insisting that while Hamilton had a comfortable buffer to Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez before his stop, he would have lost the positions if he had stayed out on track and maybe not even finished the race.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Toto Wolff felt the best call for Lewis Hamilton's tyre change would have been to pit earlier and have an opportunity to fight for positions on track Toto Wolff felt the best call for Lewis Hamilton's tyre change would have been to pit earlier and have an opportunity to fight for positions on track

"We thought that we could maybe hang out there and finish third without stopping or, if a dry line appeared, maybe going to a soft tyre until the end," Wolff told Sky F1.

"So we balanced between pitting, taking it very conservative fighting against Leclerc and Perez on the track for P3, or taking a little bit of a gamble and either winning or finishing third.

"Then we saw Leclerc dropping off and Lewis was dropping off and it was clear we wouldn't make it to the end."

Wolff said Hamilton "didn't see how much he was dropping off" on the intermediate tyres compared to drivers who had stopped and that the Englishman should have come in when first told to do so on Lap 42 of 58.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson takes a close look at the intermediate tyre issues during the Turkish GP. Anthony Davidson takes a close look at the intermediate tyre issues during the Turkish GP.

"The correct call would probably have been taking it very conservative and pitting when everybody else pitted for the inters, coming out behind Perez and Leclerc and fighting with them for P3," he stated. "That was probably correct, but that is only with hindsight."

With Hamilton only six points behind Verstappen with six races to go, Wolff added: "DNFing and losing all the points, that's obviously catastrophic. We would have been caught up by Leclerc and Perez anyway if we had tried to stay out, so that wouldn't have worked."

How Mercedes and Hamilton pit-stop drama played out on team radio

Lap 42

Hamilton's race engineer Pete Bonnington: "Box box, box box."

LH: "Why?

PB: "New inter is the way to go."

LH: "I don't think it is, man."

Lap 43

LH: "It feels like we should stay out."

Lap 50

LH: "I mean I'm sliding around, but it's OK, so far."

Lap 51

PB: "Ok Lewis so we think we should box this lap, this will be the last chance before we lose the gap to Gasly."

LH: "Sure, ok."

Lap 52

PB: "So Gasly at three [seconds] behind, three behind."

LH: "**** man why'd you give up that space?

"It looks like we were going to lose position anyway."

Lap 54

LH: "What position am I in?"

PB: "Currently P5"

LH: "We shouldn't have come in. Massive graining. I told you."

Lap 55

PB: "Gasly at one second."

LH: "Leave it alone, man."

More to follow...