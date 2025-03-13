Max Verstappen: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says move to sign Red Bull driver 'not on any radar' at the moment

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says he is no longer trying to sign Max Verstappen from Red Bull.

Wolff made a very public pursuit of Verstappen at various stages of last season as he sought a replacement for Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time world champion decided to join Ferrari.

Mercedes ultimately signed Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli to drive alongside George Russell, who Wolff insists is part of the team's long-term plan despite his current contract expiring at the end of the 2025 season.

"We need to concentrate on our driver line-up," Wolff said on Thursday ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

"I don't flirt outside if I'm in a good relationship, and that is true for this year too.

"So at the moment that [a move for Verstappen] is not on any radar.

"I don't plan to shift my concentration away from these guys and make sure that George has some visibility very soon, or has a contract very soon."

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, but is known to have break clauses in his deal which could trigger an earlier exit.

The Dutchman won a fourth successive drivers' title in 2024 but there was speculation over his Red Bull future amid several off-track issues at the team, including a feud between his father Jos Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner.

Wolff expects Russell contract talks 'before the summer'

Russell has been impressive since joining Mercedes in 2022, finishing ahead of Hamilton in two of their three seasons as team-mates and claiming three race victories along with five pole positions.

Despite that form, Russell's future with the team appeared to be in some doubt amid their interest in Verstappen, but Wolff says contract talks with the Brit are now in the offing.

He said: "We have had a chat a few weeks ago about what the right timing would be to liaise and I'm - naively or not - someone that sticks to what he says and these three [Russell, Antonelli and reserve driver Valtteri Bottas] are the combination that I want to go forward with Mercedes.

"I have no other reasons to doubt that, on the contrary. And we're going find some time I guess before the summer. We'll do that in a timely manner without disrupting the season."

Russell, who was sat alongside Wolff at the Melbourne event, said he was comfortable with focus being on getting the team back into championship contention rather than his own future.

"We have had such a long-term relationship and so much trust between one another and we are focused on getting Mercedes back on top and trying to win races and championships," Russell said.

"Performance speaks, so from my side there is no pressure. I've got no doubts about myself and everything falls into place when the timing is right. We have bigger fish to fry right now, which is getting us back on top."

