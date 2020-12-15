Jerome Stoll: President of Renault Sport Racing to step down on December 31

Jerome Stoll will step down as President of Renault Sport Racing at the end of his term on December 31, the team has confirmed.

The 66-year-old had been in the role since 2016 and oversaw the return of Renault as a full factory team.

In a statement, he praised the dedication of his colleagues and expressed pride at what they were able to accomplish together.

"These five years as President of Renault Sport Racing have been very intense," Stoll said.

"Taking up the challenge of rebuilding a Formula 1 team is tough, it takes time, commitment and unfailing determination.

"A first step has been taken with a team and drivers that we can now see on the podium. I appreciate the privilege of being able to be part of all these changes and all our progress.

"Motorsport, and even more so Formula One, is above all a human adventure, encounters, bonds that are forged, joys, disappointments and invaluable rewards.

Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon led Renault to a fifth place finish in the 2020 Constructors' Championship

"The Formula E titles and seeing young drivers racing in our cars in the Eurocup or Clio Cup are an integral part of what has been a wonderful experience.

"I owe a lot to every collaborator in this company. They are committed and determined to give their best to make our brand and our values shine.

"A new chapter is now opening with Alpine and I am sure the best is yet to come. I am happy and proud to have been part of this great adventure with such great people."

Stoll's final season in charge saw Renault finish fifth in the 2020 Formula One Constructors' Championship with 181 points, led by drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.

No announcement has yet been made by the team as to the identity of Stoll's successor.