Tuscan GP: Ferrari debut new-look burgundy livery to mark 1000th race

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel debuted the team's new-look retro livery in Tuscan GP first practice as F1's oldest and most successful outfit kicked-off their milestone 1000th race weekend.

The Scuderia's usual piercing red colour has been swapped for a darker burgundy for Mugello, stating it is a "faithful reproduction" of the colour used on the Ferrari 125 for their first-ever F1 race in Monaco 70 years ago.

A yellow "1000" sticker has also been added to the engine cover, while Leclerc and Vettel are wearing darker race suits to match the SF1000.

Ferrari are hoping for an upturn in form at F1's inaugural Tuscan GP, which is taking place at the picturesque yet ferocious Mugello circuit near Florence, owned by the glamorous Prancing Horse stable.

They come into the race on the back of two of their least competitive weekends in recent memory, well outside the points in Belgium and retiring both uncompetitive cars in Monza, also in Italy, last weekend.

"It is important for us and surely we will have hope to be in a different situation," Leclerc told Sky F1 about Ferrari's prospects this weekend. "But life isn't made that way.

"We are not fighting for wins but it's definitely very important for us to give our best this weekend, even more than normally - just because Ferrari has so much history, so much success in the sport.

"It's our job to try to honour them in the best way possible this weekend, even though we know we won't be fighting for the win unfortunately.

"Tough times are a very small part of Ferrari's history, but what makes Ferrari so special is their ability to bounce back from difficult times. That's exactly what we're trying to do at the moment, to try and bounce back and have better times coming in the races and seasons to come."

The Monegasque driver added: "We are working very hard and I am very confident that Ferrari will come back to where it belongs."