Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott, Robert Shwartzman test Ferraris

Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman began preparations for their F1 practice debuts by testing two-year-old Ferrari cars at Fiorano.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time champion and Ferrari legend Michael, and Britain's Ilott are the top two in this year's F2 championship and are making their Practice One debuts with Alfa Romeo and Haas respectively at next week's Eifel GP at the Nurburgring.

Schumacher on track where his father Michael clocked up thousands of miles during his decade at Maranello

Schumacher and Ilott appeared in full F1 tests in Bahrain and Spain respectively last year but Wednesday's Fiorano preparation session was the first time Shwartzman had driven an F1 car.

All three drivers are aged 21 and in the running for F1 seats at Ferrari-engined Alfa Romeo and Haas next season. With four races left in the F2 season, Schumacher leads Ilott by 22 points in the fight for the title while series rookie Shwartzman is fifth.

Ilott (R) studies the data with Ferrari's engineers

Shwartzman will drive in opening practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP on December 11.

Shwartzman was last year's F3 champion and has won three times in his debut year of F2 in 2020

The trio drove Ferrari's car from two seasons ago, the SF71-H, which won six races and challenged for the world championship with Sebastian Vettel.

Is Mick Schumacher ready for F1?

Analysis from Sky F1's Karun Chandhok

"If he wins the F2 title I think he deserves to be in F1 next year.

"The Formula 2 championship is a very competitive series. He's driving well. He's winning races at the moment, he's running at the front and racing well in terms of overtaking people on track and coming through the field, as they have to in F2 with reverse-grids.

"So I think he's doing a great job and if he wins that championship he'll thoroughly deserve his place in Formula 1, and hopefully he'll be here. It would be great for him and great for the sport."

