Ferrari reveal fierce new car for 2022 Formula 1 season as Scuderia bid to return to winning ways

Check out the new Ferrari F1-75 for the 2022 season.

Ferrari have unveiled the car they hope will return Formula 1's most famous name to the front of the grid in 2022.

Without a championship in 14 years and on one of the longest droughts of their illustrious history, Ferrari are aiming to capitalise on the the clean slate of F1's rules revolution to challenge for wins and titles again this season.

They will do so in a fierce-looking F1-75 car, which has a darker red and black livery - a nod to the Scuderia's oldest cars combining with the innovative design of these new F1 machines.

Carlos Sainz called the car "aggressive, radical and beautiful", while team-mate Charles Leclerc admitted: "Expectations are very, very high."

While Ferrari are the sport's most successful and iconic team, in recent years they have dropped from perennial title challengers to midfield runners. But optimism comes from the team having improved significantly last year - finishing third behind Mercedes and Red Bull standings - and the fact they have long-been concentrating on acing the new rules.

The regulations have been overhauled in a bid to improve wheel-to-wheel racing and Grand Prix excitement, and Ferrari - with more resources than most - will hope the reset plays into their hands.

Revealed at Maranello, the F1-75 takes its name from an important anniversary for the Prancing Horse, marking 75 years since founder Enzo Ferrari produced his first Ferrari car.

