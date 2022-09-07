Italian GP: Ferrari reveal special yellow look for home race as team celebrate 75th anniversary

Ferrari have revealed a new yellow look for their home Italian GP as Formula 1's most successful and historic team celebrate their 75th anniversary.

The team have a special one-off livery - with touches of yellow on the car notable on the front and rear wings and the engine cover - while drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will compete in yellow race suits at Monza.

It is not the first time Ferrari have debuted a revised livery in recent years, having run a burgundy livery at the 2020 Tuscan GP to celebrate their 1000th Grand Prix.

But they are now celebrating a colour that is "very much part of Ferrari history" on the 75th anniversary of becoming an independent constructor.

Enzo Ferrari chose yellow to feature on the famous Prancing Horse coat of arms, while yellow and blue are also the colours of the emblem of Modena, where their late founder was born and raised.

Ferrari became an independent constructor in 1947, before their first F1 season in 1950. They have been on the grid ever since and have won a total of 31 world championships, 11 more than any other team.

Their car, named the F1-75, also celebrates the anniversary.

Ferrari arrive for their home race under increased scrutiny after slipping from title challenges thanks to an excellent start to 2022, to battling for second place against Mercedes.

Ferrari's season has been marred by unreliability and poor strategy calls, with their blunders heavily criticised again at last weekend's Dutch GP as Sainz was subjected to a lengthy stop and later picked up an unsafe release penalty.

Leclerc, meanwhile, is now 109 points behind Max Verstappen, having led the championship as recently as May.

Ferrari have not won a race since the Austrian GP and it is expected to be a tough weekend in Italy. Red Bull's straight-line speed makes them big favourites, while Mercedes have also re-emerged as contenders.

The historic Monza circuit is one of the fastest in F1, with long straights and only 11 corners.

