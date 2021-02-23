Red Bull launch 2021 car, the RB16B, as team bid to end Mercedes' Formula 1 title streak

Red Bull have revealed the first images of the car they hope will propel Max Verstappen and new signing Sergio Perez to a 2021 title challenge as F1's perennial challengers bid to end Mercedes' dominance.

The new car, the RB16B, provides Red Bull's latest hope of returning to the front for the first time since 2013, on the back of finishing a distant second behind seven-time world champions Mercedes last season.

And Red Bull are going all out for a closer battle in 2021.

⏯ And now for the B-Side 💿 Meet the RB16B #ChargeOn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/2XrH3G4AP0 — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 23, 2021

Not only have the team signed the experienced yet hungry and in-form Perez to partner star driver Verstappen, but this is Honda's last season in F1 before they hand over their engine project to Red Bull from 2022.

Honda, who have improved in recent seasons but slipped well behind a power-hungry Mercedes last year, are targeting increased straight-line speed to aid Red Bull and their usually nimble car.

The RB16B, as hinted at with the name, is based on the genes of Red Bull's last car with the team keeping their characteristic thin nose and familiar rear wing design.

But with F1's new regulations described as subtle yet potentially "significant", Red Bull do seem to have made big changes to their new challenger - particularly to the sidepods as they bid to recover downforce and overhaul Mercedes.

The RB16 from 2020, while improving over the year, was often a handful and unpredictable for the drivers and so improving driveability and consistency were key targets for the team over the winter.

