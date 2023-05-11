Daniel Ricciardo wants to remind Red Bull 'I can still do it' during July drive of RB19

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's third driver Daniel Ricciardo says he's eager to get back on the Formula 1 grid next year and insists he's staying in shape in preparation for a return Red Bull's third driver Daniel Ricciardo says he's eager to get back on the Formula 1 grid next year and insists he's staying in shape in preparation for a return

Daniel Ricciardo feels he still has "unfinished business" in Formula 1 and hopes to remind Red Bull he can "still do it" when he drives the RB19 in July.

The Australian returned to Red Bull over the winter as third driver after having his contract terminated by McLaren a year early after two difficult seasons with the Woking-based team.

Ricciardo picked up seven of his eight grands prix victories during his first spell with Red Bull from 2014-2018.

The 33-year-old will drive this year's Red Bull for the first time during a Pirelli tyre test after the British GP in July and he hopes to give the team something to think about as he targets a full-time return to the grid in 2024.

"I'm really enjoying this year and I think I'll continue to enjoy it, but by next year I think I'll certainly be eager to get back on the grid and compete," Ricciardo told Sky Sports News' Craig Slater at the Miami GP.

"I feel like there is still some unfinished business.

"I'm continuing to do simulator. I'm going to jump in the car in July to get back behind the wheel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz explains the reasons as to why Red Bull have been so dominant in 2023 Sky F1's Ted Kravitz explains the reasons as to why Red Bull have been so dominant in 2023

"I'm sure that will really stimulate me and give me all those feels back.

"Naturally I'm going to put a bit of pressure on myself for that and try to remind the team that I can still do it. We'll see where it goes."

Whether Red Bull will have a seat open for Ricciardo in 2024 is another matter.

Championship leader Max Verstappen is under contract until 2028 and going nowhere, while Sergio Perez's present deal expires at the end of next season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Horner was left wondering where Red Bull's rivals have gone after securing another 1-2 at the Miami GP Christian Horner was left wondering where Red Bull's rivals have gone after securing another 1-2 at the Miami GP

The two drivers look set to battle it out between them for the 2023 world championship, with Verstappen holding a 14-point lead over Perez after victory in Miami.

Sky Sports F1's Jenson Button said of Ricciardo's prospects: "It's a tricky one. It's very unlikely he's going to be in a Red Bull - both drivers are doing an amazing job. So that is very unlikely.

"There's always AlphaTauri as an option isn't there?"

Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri do not yet have any drivers yet confirmed for 2024. Yuki Tsunoda has claimed two points finishes so far in 2023, but rookie team-mate Nyck de Vries has had a tricky start to his F1 career, being involved in several collisions and is one of two drivers without points so far.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team principal Guenther Steiner discusses speculation linking former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo to team Haas Team principal Guenther Steiner discusses speculation linking former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo to team Haas

Ricciardo has also repeatedly said that his ambition remains to return to the grid with a "top team" rather than one in the lower echelons of the midfield.

In the meantime, the Australian is ensuring he remains in physical condition to step back into a Formula 1 car when the opportunity arises.

"I know I'll be ready to put myself in a position to be back on the grid next year," Ricciardo said.

"I am staying in shape. I'm giving myself a bit of mental time out but I love playing sports and I love being active, so I haven't allowed myself to get too out of shape."

Formula 1 returns to Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix from May 19-21. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 including the race from 2pm on Sunday May 21.