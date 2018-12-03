Nicholas Latifi joins Williams as reserve driver

Nicholas Latifi has joined Williams as the team's reserve driver for the 2019 F1 season.

George Russell and Robert Kubica have been named Williams' full race drivers for next year.

The 23-year-old Canadian said: "I'm thrilled to be joining an iconic team like Williams as a reserve driver for 2019. It's a fantastic opportunity to continue my F1 development, and to build my on-track experience with more FP1 sessions and the rookie and Pirelli tests.

"As well as this, a big part of my role will be simulator driving and helping to support the development of the new car. I look forward to spending time in the factory at Grove, immersing myself within the team and assisting wherever I can. This is an amazing opportunity that I've been given and I'm excited to get started."

As part of his role as reserve driver, Latifi will appear in:

* Six Practice One sessions during 2019.

* Two in-season test days.

* One pre-season test day at Barcelona.

* Two Pirelli test days.

Additionally, the team say 'Latifi will be fully immersed into the team both trackside and in the factory at Grove whilst undertaking simulator sessions.'

Team boss Claire Williams added: "We are certain he will be a great fit for the team and we look forward to working with Nicholas next season."

