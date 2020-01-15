Williams sign Roy Nissany as F1 test driver for 2020 season

Williams have signed Roy Nissany as their new official test driver for the 2020 F1 season.

Nissany, an Israeli-born racer who impressed Williams at the post-2019 Abu Dhabi test, replaces Nicholas Latifi in the role after the Canadian secured the team's vacant F1 seat left by Robert Kubica.

The 25-year-old will take part in three Practice One sessions this year and drive one rookie test day, while he will also be immersed in the team over three Grand Prix weekends as he prepares to combine the work with his second F2 season.

He finished 22nd in the series in his rookie campaign.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Roy Nissany to ROKiT Williams Racing in the role of our official test driver," said the team's deputy team principal Claire Williams.

"Roy demonstrated his capabilities driving in the post-season Abu Dhabi test last year and we were extremely impressed with what he could do in a short space of time.

"He is a hard-working individual who we are excited to be working with this year."

Williams, who announced Nissany in a Tel Aviv press conference, have proudly brought many star drivers into F1, including Jenson Button, Valtteri Bottas and Nico Hulkenberg.

Nissany drove for Williams at the post-2019 Abu Dhabi test

Nissany, the son of former one-time Minardi test driver Chanoch Nissany, will also be undertaking important simulator work for a team who endured a miserable F1 campaign last season, scoring just one point.

Prior to his F2 debut, he competed in World Series Formula V8 3.5 for three seasons, winning several races. His previous experience driving a Formula 1 car was in Valencia in 2014 at the wheel of a Sauber.

"This is a landmark for motorsport in Israel," said Nissany. "When I tested for the team in Abu Dhabi in December, I instantly felt comfortable in the car and part of the team.

"The experience that I will gain this year, immersing myself with Williams will prove invaluable and I'm looking forward to getting started, both on and off the track."

Williams have retained Mercedes-backed George Russell alongside Latifi this year.

The first confirmed car launch for 2020 is Ferrari's on February 11, before pre-season testing starts on February 19. The season-opening race in Australia is on March 15, with all 22 races live on Sky Sports F1