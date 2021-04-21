Williams pledge to complete 100 pit stops over Portuguese GP weekend for Captain Tom 100 charity challenge

Williams have pledged to complete 100 pit stops during the course of the Portuguese GP weekend, both at next week's race venue and their UK factory, to raise money for charity in the Captain Tom 100 challenge.

To mark what would have been the national hero's 101st birthday on April 30, the Captain Tom Foundation have invited people to take on a challenge during the course of the Bank Holiday weekend to raise money for a charity of their choosing based around the number 100 - the number of laps Captain Sir Tom Moore completed of his garden last year in which he raised £38.9m for NHS charities amid the pandemic.

Williams will have set the challenge of completing 100 pit stops, with the target to be reached across their race team in Portimao during the course of the three-day event and staff members at their factory in Grove, Oxfordshire.

Williams will raise awareness and funds for the Spinal Injuries Association, the team's official charity.

"Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired millions around the world, with his simple message of hope 'Tomorrow will be a good day' and brought comfort and joy to so many around the world during the pandemic." said Williams CEO Jost Capito.

Captain Sir Tom Moore, the national inspiration who passed away aged 100 in February

"It has been a challenging time for everyone and still is, and we want to take this opportunity to do something in his memory, whilst also raising money for a very worthy cause.

"As a team, we take great pride in our pitstops, so this is a great challenge for the team both trackside and at the factory to come together to accomplish, and we're looking forward to it."

Williams' pit stops have consistently been among the fastest in F1 in recent years.