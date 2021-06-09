Williams team boss Simon Roberts to leave Formula 1 team after internal restructure

Williams team boss Simon Roberts will leave his position at the Grove outfit after an internal restructure.

Roberts joined Williams from McLaren in June last year, originally in the role of managing director, and was made team principal after the Williams family sold the team and left the sport last September.

Jost Capito, Williams' CEO, will assume the responsibilities held by Roberts while Francois-Xavier Demaison, who joined as technical director in March, is in charge of trackside and engineering.

"Simon has played an integral role in managing the transition over the last 12 months and I would like to thank him for his great contribution during that time," said Capito.

Roberts said: "It has been a pleasure to take on the role of team principal following the departure of the Williams family from the sport.

"However, with the transition well underway I am looking forward to a new challenge and wish everyone in the team well for the future."

More to follow...