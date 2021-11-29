Sir Frank Williams: The tributes to an F1 and motor racing icon after legendary team owner dies aged 79

When people look at Frank, they'll look at a champion and a guy who really did everything for this sport. A sport that he loved: He lived Formula 1.

The words of Jenson Button in tribute to his former team boss Sir Frank Williams, who passed away aged 79 on Sunday.

F1's longest-serving team principal, and the one who oversaw more Constructors' Championship triumphs than any other, leaves the most lasting of legacies yet the Williams story was not only one built on decades of sporting success, but on determination and resilience too.

The tributes from around the motorsport world have been far-reaching and on Monday evening from 7pm, Sky Sports F1 will air a night of special programmes in tribute to one of the most influential Formula 1 figures of all time.

Jenson Button

Williams driver, 2000

"He gave a lot of youngsters the opportunity in Formula 1, me being one of them. When I was 19 years old, he gave me the chance. A kid that didn't really have enough experience to race in F1, but he took a punt on it and it worked.

It was a lovely relationship that I had with Frank. He was very forgiving in my first year with the team.

"He was a lovely character. He was the sort of boss who would call you on Christmas day. He made sure that you felt part of the team and that was really important for me, being such a young kid being thrown into a sport like Formula 1.

"Everyone within the team looked up to Frank. He gave it his all. He was a perfect role model for anyone. Not just in motorsport, but in terms of putting everything into their job. He really did do that.

"There was so much respect throughout F1 and motorsport for Frank.

"We always had a good relationship. I remember when I got my first top-three start, which was in Spa, and to see that smile on his face meant so much to me because I watched back in the late '80s, '90s and it was Nigel Mansell, it was Damon Hill, it was Jacques Villeneuve winning for Williams.

"It was a dream to race for Williams and to race for Frank."

Damon Hill

Williams driver, 1993-1996

"Frank had a passion for cars, for racing. There was nothing else he was really interested in doing. He was just remarkable in every respect.

"He gave us the best equipment, him and Sir Patrick (Head). Everyone who worked at Williams gave all their drivers everything they need to fight for championships, and that's all he wanted to do.

"His record will stand for a very long time. As a team founder, there won't be another one like him again now the nature of the sport has changed slightly.

"I would say the only person I could compare him to is probably Enzo Ferrari. He was as passionate about his cars and as dedicated to running a team and seeing his cars on the track. He loved Formula 1 and he loved racing."

Bernie Ecclestone

Former F1 chief executive

"Frank was one of the old-timers who went back an awful long way. One wonders if people like Frank had not been around in the early days whether Formula 1 would have survived today. He was one of the people that built Formula 1.

"It's the end of an era."

Sir Jackie Stewart

Triple F1 champion & former team owner

"I never had the privilege of driving for him; I would have loved to have done it because he was a great man and a very good team owner.

"But I raced against him from time to time and he was a competitor at the highest level. He won many world championships and took many drivers to world championships, so he achieved an immense amount.

"Therefore it's a great loss to British motorsport. But he has been a great example for British motorsport. To be able to do what he did under the circumstances following his accident, quite remarkable."

Martin Brundle

Williams driver, 1988

"Sir Frank was a remarkable man, fiercely determined and competitive, tirelessly overcoming any number of very significant challenges, a pure racer to the end.

"And proudly British. Along with Stirling (Moss) and Murray (Walker) we've lost too many titans of motorsport recently. Rest in Peace."