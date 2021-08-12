Aston Martin withdraw Sebastian Vettel appeal over Hungarian GP fuel disqualification

Aston Martin have withdrawn their appeal against Sebastian Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification, meaning the matter is now closed and the results of the last race stand as published.

Although the team's right of review request into the matter was denied by stewards earlier this week, Aston Martin's separate appeal against the original decision remained outstanding

However, Aston Martin have now confirmed they are not proceeding with a challenge to the FIA's International Court of Appeal.

"Having considered our position and having noted the FIA stewards' verdict that there was clear new evidence of a fuel system failure, we have nonetheless withdrawn our appeal on the basis that we believe doing so outweighs the benefits of it being heard," said the team in a statement.

The withdrawal of the appeal means the results from the final race before F1's summer break on August 1 are now official.

Lewis Hamilton's title lead over Max Verstappen stays at eight points after the Mercedes driver was promoted to second after Vettel's disqualification.

More to follow...