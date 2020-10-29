Alfa Romeo name to remain for F1 2021 after renewing Sauber deal

Alfa Romeo will continue to hold naming rights to the Sauber team for the 2021 season.

Sauber, the Swiss-based independent team which have competed in F1 since 1993, have been in partnership with the Italian car marque since 2018, first as technical partners before the outfit was also branded as Alfa Romeo last year.

The two parties have now announced the Alfa Romeo name will continue for 2021.

"The extension of our relationship with Alfa Romeo is a true statement of intent from both parties," said the F1 team's boss Frederic Vasseur.

"In Sauber, Alfa Romeo found a committed, performance-driven partner to which they could entrust their brand: we are honoured to carry the heritage and past success of Alfa Romeo in our name.

"Both parties always intended for this relationship to bear fruit in the long term: we have laid some solid foundations in the last three season and we aim to reap the rewards of this work in 2021 and beyond."

The team, currently eighth overall in the constructors' championship, have yet to name their drivers for 2021, although are expected to retain Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.