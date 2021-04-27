Alfa Romeo sign 'rising star' Callum Ilott as second reserve driver for 2021 as young Brit gets F1 chance

Callum Ilott has joined Alfa Romeo as the team's second reserve driver.

Described as "one of motorsport's rising stars" by the team, the young British driver will share reserve duties with Robert Kubica and will drive in a number of Practice One sessions this season - starting at this weekend's Portuguese GP where Ilott will make his official F1 debut.

Ilott, 22, has been part of the Ferrari junior academy but, despite pushing Mick Schumacher all the way in the Formula 2 title battle last year, was overlooked for a full-time race seat in F1 for 2021.

He has tested for Alfa Romeo twice, in 2019 and at last year's end-of-season event in Abu Dhabi.

"I am really happy to be joining the team for this season and I'd like to thank Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and the Ferrari Driver Academy for the trust they have put in me," said Ilott.

"The two sessions I had with the team in the last two years have been extremely useful in getting me accustomed to the way a Formula 1 team works and I am confident I can hit the ground running in my new role as one of the reserve drivers at Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN. I can't wait to be in the car and help the team continue its progress."

Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur said Ilott is "without doubt one of the most talented drivers coming through the ranks".

He added: "He has worked with us before, each time leaving a lasting impression thanks to his work ethic and good feedback, and I have no doubt he will be a very positive addition to Robert Kubica, who will be unavailable on various occasions due to his other racing programmes.

"Callum will have a busy programme and we can't wait to see him on track again this weekend."